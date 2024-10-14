Entity:Finance
bp offers fantastic opportunity of Senior Customer Service Representative position in Türkiye.
The Senior Customer Service Representative role exists to provide first and second line of customer support to telephone and written enquiries from external Key Customers, internal Customers and other Consumers in accordance with agreed service levels. The position will ensure all facing queries are answered with the required speed, accuracy and with the maximum level of customer satisfaction.
Senior Customer Facing (CF) CSRs are required to have a broad understanding of all Customer Service processes to enable a high percentage of first contact resolution and will continually manage customer expectations through various contact channels. Senior CF CSRs are the first point of contact for BP telephone based enquiries for Key Customers.
Why join to our team?
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.
Key accountabilities:
Provide customer service via the internet, chat, phone, fax and email to support activities including:
Service Management & Continuous Improvement
Required experience:
Minimum of 12 months previous experience customer service skills in a telephone environment and or customer services environment preferred, ideally dealing with Key Account Customers
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization
