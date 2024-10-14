Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

bp offers fantastic opportunity of Senior Customer Service Representative position in Türkiye.

The Senior Customer Service Representative role exists to provide first and second line of customer support to telephone and written enquiries from external Key Customers, internal Customers and other Consumers in accordance with agreed service levels. The position will ensure all facing queries are answered with the required speed, accuracy and with the maximum level of customer satisfaction.

Senior Customer Facing (CF) CSRs are required to have a broad understanding of all Customer Service processes to enable a high percentage of first contact resolution and will continually manage customer expectations through various contact channels. Senior CF CSRs are the first point of contact for BP telephone based enquiries for Key Customers.

Why join to our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.

Key accountabilities:

Functional

Execute day to day customer service related operational tasks to ensure delivery meets customer expectations and is consistent with set process performance indicators, applicable service level agreements and the customer service functions core values.

Leverage deep understanding of specific key account customers, processes / systems and act as an escalation point of contact for any verbal or written form of enquiries from external customers and consumers and internal customers from the BP Business and third parties. These customers could include retail fuelling sites, branded and unbranded customers, commercial and strategic accounts and terminals.

Interact with customers in a professional, friendly and efficient manner and escalate concerns about meeting service levels or deadlines.

Proactively resolve Key Account customer issues (working with other teams as appropriate):

Take ownership and resolve escalated telephone and written customer issues.

Escalate activities that are not actioned by assignees.

Provide customer service via the internet, chat, phone, fax and email to support activities including:

Account set-up, allocation and delivery issues.

Order processing and order fulfilment.

Sales order tracking

Monitor supply outages and react accordingly for incoming and existing orders.

Retail marketing programme information, policy and product fulfilment.

Retail site experience complaints, fuel quality claims, site locator etc.

Complaint resolution, identification and management of complaint root causes.

Log, assign and track progress of queries and customer requests from receipt to completion ensuring data is accurately entered and maintained in all customer service and data collection systems.

Support GBS activities through immediate triage, escalation (high risk customer issues - financial, legal, reputation), resolution or logging and forwarding of customer inquiries / issues.

Service Management & Continuous Improvement

Manage and maintain customer expectations, referencing pre-established service level agreements where applicable.

Make recommendations on existing knowledge base documents and identify knowledge gaps.

Build and maintain strong relationships with both the customer and internal business partn6ers through the provision of timely, accurate and high quality service.

Highlight process gaps and inefficiencies; proactively seek solutions to increase productivity and / or level of service provided.

Perform user acceptance testing in service centre technology and ERP systems to help ensure effective enhancement execution.

Required experience:

Minimum of 12 months previous experience customer service skills in a telephone environment and or customer services environment preferred, ideally dealing with Key Account Customers

Essential skills:

Must demonstrate a strong understanding of customers’ needs / behaviours

Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships

Strong time management and organisation skills

Strong problem solving skills

Highly motivated

Experience using SAP and/or Salesforce and MS Office application

Key competencies:

Inbound Document Management

Sales Order Management

Sales & Marketing Operations

Data Management & Control

Customer Inquiries & Dispute Resolution

Customer Service Delivery Excellence

Business & 3rd Party Systems Knowledge

Process & Quality Improvement

Influencing Ability & Negotiation

Data Gathering & Analysis



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.