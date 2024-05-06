Senior Customer Service Representative - Register your interest!

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Register your interest to advance your career as a



Senior Customer Service Representative!

Please note, that this posting is not a direct platform to one of our vacancies, rather a platform where you can submit your CV for any future opportunity matching the description. We'll be able to contact you as soon as position opens up.

In this role You will:

Complete day to day customer service related operational tasks to ensure delivery meets customer expectations

Leverage deep understanding of specific key account customers, processes / systems and act as an escalation point of contact

Interact with customers in a professional, friendly and efficient manner and escalate concerns about meeting service levels or deadlines.

Proactively resolve Key Account customer issues

Take ownership and resolve raised telephone and written customer issues

Escalate activities that are not actioned by assignees

Provide customer service via the internet, phone, fax and email to support activities including:

Monitor supply outages and react accordingly for incoming and existing orders.

Log, assign and track progress of queries and customer requests from receipt to completion ensuring data is accurately entered and maintained in all customer service and data collection systems.

Make recommendations on existing knowledge base documents and identify knowledge gaps

Build and maintain strong relationships with both the customer and internal business partn6ers through the provision of timely, accurate and high quality service

Highlight process gaps and inefficiencies; proactively seek solutions to increase productivity and / or level of service provided

Perform user acceptance testing in service centre technology and ERP systems to help ensure effective enhancement execution.

What You will need to be successful:

Proven experience in the field of Customer Service in an SSC environment

High level of proficiency in English

Customer oriented approach

Excellent written and oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships

Flexible, motivated personality

Strong problem solving skills

Experience using MS Office application, SAP, Salesforce or other CRMs

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.