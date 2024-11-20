Senior Customer Service Representative- Spanish Speaking- Part-time

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Customer team and advance your career as a



Senior Customer Support Representative- Spanish Speaking- Part-time

Please note that this position is for part time!

Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.

In this role You will:

Interact with customers / stakeholders in a professional, friendly and efficient manner and escalate concerns about meeting service levels or deadlines

Log, assign, track progress and take ownership of customer queries and requests from receipt to completion, recording progress of these on a regular basis

Ensure timely and accurate data entry, storage, retrieval, maintenance and updates while maintaining data security

Manage performance against key performance metrics (customer satisfaction, first call resolution, service level compliance, transactional accuracy etc.)

Provide accurate information to both business customers and support teams through the correct use of all information technology systems

Support and maintain databases and contract management tools end-to-end

Carry out Retail specific financial tasks, pricing and reporting activities on a regular basis

Log and follow up incidents in the Incident report

What You will need to be successful:

Ability to understand of the business requirements and strategy

Previous experience in a business support environment

Fluency in Spanish & English

Must demonstrate high level of proficiency in Microsoft Packages (Excel & Word) and show an intermediate level aptitude for CRM systems/applications

Strong time management and organisation skills

Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships

Result-oriented personality and capability to overcome obstacles

Capability to work in a team or individually if required

Ability to keep deadlines whilst under pressure without compromising accuracy

Highly motivated

Exhibit strong Team Player characteristics, constructive communication and active listening skills at all times.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



