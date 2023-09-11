Senior Customer Service Team Leader - Pricing

Job summary
We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.
In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!
Entity:
Finance
Job Family Group:
Business Support Group
Job Summary:
We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.
In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!
Job Description:
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our Customer Team and advance your career as a
Senior Customer Service Team Leader - Pricing
Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.
In this role You will:
- Manage a team with complex process management and business interactions
- Monitor and review day-to-day operational performance
- Manage and supervise operational activities
- Provide relevant support and collaborate with internal partners and stakeholders as required to resolve critical issues and queries
- Run and analyse relevant reports, review the operational performance on a regular basis to ensure performance as per agreed service levels, key management metrics and goals and plan corrective action accordingly
- Plan, develop and monitor implementation of quality and process improvements
- Develop and maintain strong working relationships with key internal and external collaborators at relevant levels
- Analyze business wide management and performance reports, examine potential issues and assist in finding opportunities and making recommendations for the business
- Drive cross functional collaboration and identify, resolve and develop solutions for complex, advanced and systemic operational problems to ensure consistent and high-quality customer support at all times
- Set goals and clarify expectations, provide regular feedback and conduct performance appraisals, reward and discipline employees
- Coach team members to address process gaps, identify inefficiencies and help to embed a continuous improvement culture in the organization, support long term career development of key talents
- Provide opportunities for learning and self-development to build capability of the team
- Plan and assign work to team members, supervise adherence to workforce schedules and highlight gaps
- Flag significant demand variations to help ensure the development of a flexible resource allocation strategy
What You will need to be successful:
- Proficiency in English language
- Education to Degree level or equivalent professional experience
- 3-5 years operational experience in Sales and Customer management
- Minimum 3 years’ experience in a people leadership role ideally in a B2B/SSC environment
- Experience of working with a diverse team across different geographies
- Experience with SAP functionality is an advantage
- Experience with Key Account Management is good to have
- Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships on multiple levels of the organisation and cooperate with senior leaders
- Strong people management skills that facilitate others to play to their strengths
- Strong performance management skills with experience of managing both quantitative and qualitative targets and a track record of achieving goals
- Strong time management and organisation skills, able to prioritise and handle urgent issues and escalations
- Strong Customer Focused attitude
- Strong impact, interpersonal, influence and communication skills with proven capability and potential to make a significant contribution to the business
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
- Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
- Life & health insurance, medical care package
- Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement
- Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
- Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room
- Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
- Possibility to join our social communities and networks
- Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment
- Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested
bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!
Travel Requirement
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
Relocation Assistance:
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
Remote Type:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Skills:
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.