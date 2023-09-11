Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Customer Team and advance your career as a



Senior Customer Service Team Leader - Pricing

Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.

In this role You will:

Manage a team with complex process management and business interactions

Monitor and review day-to-day operational performance

Manage and supervise operational activities

Provide relevant support and collaborate with internal partners and stakeholders as required to resolve critical issues and queries

Run and analyse relevant reports, review the operational performance on a regular basis to ensure performance as per agreed service levels, key management metrics and goals and plan corrective action accordingly

Plan, develop and monitor implementation of quality and process improvements

Develop and maintain strong working relationships with key internal and external collaborators at relevant levels

Analyze business wide management and performance reports, examine potential issues and assist in finding opportunities and making recommendations for the business

Drive cross functional collaboration and identify, resolve and develop solutions for complex, advanced and systemic operational problems to ensure consistent and high-quality customer support at all times

Set goals and clarify expectations, provide regular feedback and conduct performance appraisals, reward and discipline employees

Coach team members to address process gaps, identify inefficiencies and help to embed a continuous improvement culture in the organization, support long term career development of key talents

Provide opportunities for learning and self-development to build capability of the team

Plan and assign work to team members, supervise adherence to workforce schedules and highlight gaps

Flag significant demand variations to help ensure the development of a flexible resource allocation strategy

What You will need to be successful:

Proficiency in English language

Education to Degree level or equivalent professional experience

3-5 years operational experience in Sales and Customer management

Minimum 3 years’ experience in a people leadership role ideally in a B2B/SSC environment

Experience of working with a diverse team across different geographies

Experience with SAP functionality is an advantage

Experience with Key Account Management is good to have

Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships on multiple levels of the organisation and cooperate with senior leaders

Strong people management skills that facilitate others to play to their strengths

Strong performance management skills with experience of managing both quantitative and qualitative targets and a track record of achieving goals

Strong time management and organisation skills, able to prioritise and handle urgent issues and escalations

Strong Customer Focused attitude

Strong impact, interpersonal, influence and communication skills with proven capability and potential to make a significant contribution to the business

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

