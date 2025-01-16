Senior Cyber Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT) Analyst

Entity:Technology
The Senior Cyber Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT) sits within Cyber Defence and responds to a wide range of digital security incidents globally to protect bp. The CSIRT currently operates from several bp hub locations, including the US (Houston, Texas); the UK (London/Sunbury); and Malaysia (Kuala Lumpur); with resources in Pune, India and Singapore as well.
The Security Operations Center (SOC) raises incidents as needed to the CSIRT. The CSIRT conducts longer term investigations through the utilization of digital forensics, other sophisticated techniques and through partnerships across bp. The candidate must be knowledgeable about the various business segments and be able to answer, or direct to others, security-related questions covering vast topics!
You will work as part of the global workforce to provide security across the enterprise that enables business activity and promotes safe and secure operations.
