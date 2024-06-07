Senior DSR Supervisor - Central

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose

· This role has accountability for delivering the sales targets – Sell In/Out volume, turnover, gross margin via the achievement of process KPIs active stores, in store share, product mix and investment plan accomplishment - for assigned territory. The role should also take the people management accountability of a group of DSR Supervisors and meanwhile ensure the appointed territory follows the overall strategy of the region which the assigned territory belong to.

Key Accountabilities:

· Guide and lead the development of sell in and city sellout plan for assigned territory following annual plan and strategy of the Region.

· Drive team and distributors to implement the city sell out plan and ensure the achievement of city plan especially on the Sell Out target: workshop coverage, in store share, new product distributions, CAS/SS/LTT investment plan.

· Lead sales team, both Castrol sales and DSRs to flawless implement the sales activation programs.

· Be responsible for managing the assigned budget, in store investment and rebate distributors and phasing.

· Based on RTM plan of the Region, lead the RTM strategy and implementation for the territory.

· Lead key account development of the territory and land customized offer through cross functional support.

· Optimize effectiveness of resources in the assigned territory, implement talent management and succession planning programs.

· Continuously coach and develop sales team and DSRs to ensure the capability to successfully deliver the city sell out plan.

· Ensure that all activities conducted through 3rd parties or intermediaries in country comply fully with our own CoC and local competition legalization. Ensure compliance with country regulations, BP Group, Segment and regional policies and standards.

Requirements:

Education

· Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience

Experience

· 10+ years relevant sales experience and 5+ years sales management experience

· Solid track record of driving sellout to workshop/stores under dynamic situation

· Experience working in a matrix organization with complex customer interfaces.

· Strong people management experience

· Experience in dealing with key accounts and large, complex distributors, Experience in developing commercial plan and account plans

· Well-rounded business experience to be able to implement cross functional plans.

· Workshop/Retail Management through distributors

· Account Management through or not through distributors

· Territory Management through distributors

· Role model Who We Are and Castrol Mindsets

· Ability to develop and implement strategic and tactical business plans and to be hands on and drive the business with direct responsibility.

· A strong organization and people orientation to be able to build strong, capable and sustainable organizations.

· Agile thought leadership and action to be able to respond to changing market environments and dynamic business situations.

· Ability to work across functions and gain support from cross teams.

· Ideally based in the key city of assigned territory.

Why join us?

· At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

· We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Territory Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.