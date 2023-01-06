Senior Data Analyst

Job summary

Working alongside business partners C&P, DataWorx, I&E, GBS, PUs, HUBs, Functions and Markets providing applied Data analysis and Data science insights on curated datasets that feed the Castrol Data eco system.

Behaviours to drive agile continuous improvement and implementing new insights into the curated datasets in Castrol’s Data Model, provide the analytical insight to the OPEX team and Business leadership.

Role is fluent in operating agile methodology and can act as an SME, product owner or scrum master based on the subject and/or scale of project.



This role will support across all data areas targeted to be/or embedded in the Castrol Data ecosystem, MI tools and digital landscape.





What you’ll be doing:

Maintaining the data analytics and science tools on an ongoing basis embedded in the Data Management Framework, working with business teams to design and develop optimisation algorithms.

Translating business scenarios and optimisation options into the mathematical modelling through partnering with functional experts. Interpret constraints and translate modelling outcomes into insights and what-if analysis to drive robust and well-informed decision making.

Supporting the Data Modelling Framework and repository for all data areas across all the main ERPs, source systems and digital landscape.

Supporting the Data Architect and the Operational MI Lead in managing data challenges for digital, Operational MI and Analytics defined by C&P, CVP&E, I&E, GBS and Castrol’s PU, HUB, Functions and Markets and applies knowledge of end to end Digital and Data strategic view of Data Management framework, across all impacted functions/business areas and hand-offs to ensure accuracy. Ensures a balanced digital or data solution is designed, which optimises business performance and supports excellence in the Castrol customer offer and business operations.

Actively contributeing and supporting execution of the Digital, Data & Analytics Change Backlog for areas to deliver and evidence incremental value delivery throughout the lifecycle of the Data eco system.

Acting as an SME for assigned projects in the Castrol digital agenda (e.g. VRP, IPM, GSC) ensuring sustainability and strategic alignment through-out the roll-out and embedding phase.

Supporting the embedding of the data science toolkit in alignment with the business strategy and I&E framework.

Managing the Business skill-up while the Data ecosystem matures and when new digital tools come available.

Supporting the centralised datalake output for business consumption to enable and maximise the value delivery and augment the speed of insight.

Recommend information to the Opex Digital team and to business stakeholders

Recommend CI opportunities, capability development and toolkit to the Opex Digital team and business stakeholders

Demonstrable deep experience of successfully delivering Data Analytics and/or Data Science insights for major business transformation projects.

Deep understanding in multiple Data areas, business insight and the integration points with other data and process areas to ensure successful delivery of end to end.

Knowledge of practical SQL and applied data science with an ability extract and refine data sets. Hands on experience with data sourcing, manipulation, augmentation and enrichment.

Streaming data processing and cloud architecture.

Statistical modelling and/or machine learning, cluster analysis and multi-variant regressions models.

Proven track record in applying machine learning methods to real world scenarios outside of research & development

Your experience might include:

Data modelling of very complex highly dimensional data

Translating analytical insight from highly dimensional data

PowerBI data modelling and proof of concept design on data and analytics dashboarding

Skillfull in Data Science tooling (ea. Python, Amazon SageMaker, GAMS, AMPL, ILOG, AIMMS or similar.)

Work across multiple levels of detail: Analytics, MI, data, process design principles, operating model intent and systems design

Strong influencing skills to bring expertise and experience to shape value delivery

Proven Leadership skills and track record of successful deployment in multiple areas, across input and output success criteria measures

