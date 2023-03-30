Senior Data Analyst

Grade H Responsible for supporting the delivery of business analysis and consulting processes and procedures for the defined specialism using sound technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and supporting delivery of process and system improvements. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.
Responsibilities
Prioritize and scope projects based on business value in discussion with squad managers and customers as needed. Manage assigned project scope and stakeholder expectations. Plan and orchestrate execution of work and strive to build a cohesive team. Coach and provide regular feedback to squad members on project execution and skill development. Take actions to enhance service delivery based on customer feedback.
Identify, analyze and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets. Provide support to business teams in requirements gathering and validation. Display strong problem-solving and quantitative skills, including the ability to dis-aggregate issues, identify root causes and recommend solutions. Possess a strong understanding and working knowledge of business intelligence/visualization tools (e.g. PowerApps/Power BI). Demonstrate good communication, team-orientation and people skills
Responsibilities
Prioritize and scope projects based on business value in discussion with squad managers and customers as needed. Manage assigned project scope and stakeholder expectations. Plan and orchestrate execution of work and strive to build a cohesive team. Coach and provide regular feedback to squad members on project execution and skill development. Take actions to enhance service delivery based on customer feedback.
Identify, analyze and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets. Provide support to business teams in requirements gathering and validation. Display strong problem-solving and quantitative skills, including the ability to dis-aggregate issues, identify root causes and recommend solutions. Possess a strong understanding and working knowledge of business intelligence/visualization tools (e.g. PowerApps/Power BI). Demonstrate good communication, team-orientation and people skills
Responsibilities
Prioritize and scope projects based on business value in discussion with squad managers and customers as needed. Manage assigned project scope and stakeholder expectations. Plan and orchestrate execution of work and strive to build a cohesive team. Coach and provide regular feedback to squad members on project execution and skill development. Take actions to enhance service delivery based on customer feedback.
Identify, analyze and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets. Provide support to business teams in requirements gathering and validation. Display strong problem-solving and quantitative skills, including the ability to dis-aggregate issues, identify root causes and recommend solutions. Possess a strong understanding and working knowledge of business intelligence/visualization tools (e.g. PowerApps/Power BI). Demonstrate good communication, team-orientation and people skills