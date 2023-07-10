Senior Data Analyst

Job summary

Grade H Responsible for supporting the delivery of business analysis and consulting processes and procedures for the defined specialism using sound technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and supporting delivery of process and system improvements. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.ResponsibilitiesPrioritize and scope projects based on business value in discussion with squad managers and customers as needed. Manage assigned project scope and stakeholder expectations. Plan and orchestrate execution of work and strive to build a cohesive team. Coach and provide regular feedback to squad members on project execution and skill development. Take actions to enhance service delivery based on customer feedback.Identify, analyze and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets. Provide support to business teams in requirements gathering and validation. Display strong problem-solving and quantitative skills, including the ability to dis-aggregate issues, identify root causes and recommend solutions. Possess a strong understanding and working knowledge of business intelligence/visualization tools (e.g. PowerApps/Power BI). Demonstrate good communication, team-orientation and people skills Part of a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with other data analysts, product managers, data scientists, data engineers, software engineers, data managers and business partners. Provide actionable, data-driven business and product insights by combining deep statistical skills, data manipulation capabilities and business acumen.Define, instrument and maintain metrics and build dashboards.Proactively identify impactful opportunities and autonomously execute data analysis.Be a bridge between business and digital organizations, combining in-depth understanding of both areas.If needed, build and maintain data pipelines to unblock your analysis. Adhere to and advocate for data analytics best practicesPresent results to peers and senior management, influencing decision makingMentor others.QualificationsHands-on experience (typically 8+ years) carrying out data analytics, data mining and product analytics in complex, fast-paced environments.Applied knowledge of data analytics and data pipelining tools and approaches across all data lifecycle stages.Thorough understanding of underlying mathematical foundations of statistics, including knowledge of experimental design and analysis and causal inference from observational data.Expert SQL knowledge, Expert in data visualisation techniques and best practicesAdvanced scripting experience in R or python. Ability to write and maintain moderately complex data pipelinesExperience with big data technologies (e.g. Hadoop, Hive, and Spark) is a plus.Strong business acumen.Customer-centric and pragmatic mindset. Focus on value delivery and swift execution, while maintaining attention to detail.Strong communication and stakeholder management skills. Ability to lead large organizations through influence.Continuous learning and improvement mindset.MSc in a quantitative field, preferably statistics. No prior experience in the energy industry required.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:



Skills:



