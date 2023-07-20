Senior Data Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Responsible for supporting the delivery of business analysis and consulting processes and procedures for the defined specialism using sound technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and supporting delivery of process and system improvements. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Responsible for supporting the delivery of business analysis and consulting processes and procedures for the defined specialism using sound technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and supporting delivery of process and system improvements. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.



Background of Role

We are currently creating a new Customer Identity Platform (CIP) with a best-in-class digital identity solution. The new CIP will facilitate a self-service developer experience and allow us to create a more scalable and intuitive offering for our internal customers. The scope and importance of this work are immense, as it underpins the delivery of a quality, reliable and easy-to-use consumer experience across some of bp’s core products and services, and therefore provides a phenomenal opportunity to work at the top tier edge of high-impact transformation.

We are looking for a data analyst to join us at this incredibly exciting time as we progress through building out the platform and ramping up adoption & migration of products teams, from the current platform. The Data Analyst will be responsible for insights, analytics & measurements for the global customer & consumer identity platform.

What you will do for us...

Be responsible for surfacing insights on the platform, ranging from security, business analytics and platform metrics. Platform metrics includes objectives & key results and observability for platform health. The platform includes both the front-end UI/UX and back-end identity journeys.

You will not build everything yourself, but you will define requirements and work with the relevant teams to test and apply the insights from resulting reports & dashboards.

Improve opportunities for customers & consumers, eg. how we can improve our registration journeys, both via platform and via consuming products

Identify Patterns that require in-depth investigations by our Run team, which may result in engineering opportunities to improve the underlying platform.

In the event of operational incidents (including security), you will collaborate with other teams by providing data insights to enable investigations and response.

You will work with products teams that consume our platform: To understand their use cases. Provide guidance on how to obtain specific insights from our analytics. Generate ad-hoc business analytics reports for product teams. Work together with relevant squads to enable a self-service model where products can integrate platform data into their own analytics solutions.



Responsibilities

Part of a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with other data analysts, product managers, data scientists, data engineers, software engineers, data managers and business partners.

Provide practical, data-driven business and product insights by combining deep statistical skills, data manipulation capabilities.

Define, instrument, and maintain metrics and build dashboards.

Proactively identify impactful opportunities and autonomously implement data analysis.

Be a link between business and digital organizations, combining in-depth understanding of both areas.

If needed, build, and maintain data pipelines to unblock your analysis.

Adhere to and advocate for data analytics best practices.

Present results to peers and senior management, influencing decision making.

Mentor others.

What You Will Bring

Essential

MSc in a quantitative field, preferably statistics.

Hands-on experience (typically 5+ years) carrying out data analytics, data mining and product analytics in sophisticated, fast-paced environments.

knowledge of data analytics and data pipelining tools and approaches across all data lifecycle stages.

Detailed understanding of underlying mathematical foundations of statistics, including knowledge of experimental design and analysis and causal inference from observational data.

Expert SQL knowledge

Expert in PowerBi &/or similar technologies for BI reporting

Advanced scripting experience in R or python.

Ability to write and maintain moderately sophisticated data pipelines.

Strong eye for business.

Customer-centric, outcome driven and pragmatic attitude. Focus on value delivery and swift execution, while maintaining attention to detail.

Good communication and stakeholder management skills. Ability to lead large organizations through influence.

Demonstrates adaptability & flexibility to respond to changing priorities, ideas & challenges.

Highly motivated to chip in and grow within a sophisticated area of emerging importance.

Continuous learning and improvement attitude.

Desired

Experience with big data technologies (e.g. Hadoop, Hive, and Spark) is a plus.

Understanding of Identity & Access Management, ideally Customer IAM



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



