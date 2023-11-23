Senior Data Analyst

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Responsible for supporting the delivery of integrated processes, data and systems using sound technical capabilities to ensure the integrity and efficiency of data management control and undertaking a range of master data management activities to support implementation of new data management processes, while ensuring alignment to policies and procedures to meet BP's requirements.



At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition: be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Crafting a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (GBS) centre in Pune, India is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the GBS centre will drive cutting-edge digital solutions and agile ways of working.



ROLE SYNOPSIS:

This role will focus on building the Analytics Strategy and execution plan for GBS. It focuses on crafting actionable insights for various global business lines in a balanced manner. This will be part of Analytics COE that sets analytics governance for rest of the organization.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Data Analysis and Interpretation:

• Analyze data to identify trends, patterns, and insights that can drive business decisions.

• Develop and maintain data models to support business intelligence and reporting.

Reporting and Visualization:

• Build informative and visually appealing reports and dashboards using tools like Tableau, Power BI, or SAP Analytics Cloud.

• Present data-driven insights to key collaborators and provide actionable recommendations.

SAP Process Knowledge:

• Demonstrate a deep understanding of SAP processes, modules, and data structures.

• Collaborate with SAP teams to optimize data extraction, transformation, and loading processes.

Data Quality Assurance:

• Implement data quality standards and best practices to maintain data integrity.

• Identify and resolve data quality issues, ensuring high-quality data for analysis.

Automation and Efficiency:

• Automate data collection and reporting processes where possible to improve efficiency.

• Stay updated on industry best practices and new technologies related to data analysis and SAP.

Collaboration:

• Work closely with cross-functional teams to capture requirements and provide data-driven solutions.

• Collaborate with IT teams to ensure data availability and accessibility.

EDUCATION:

• Bachelor's or Master's degree in a relevant field, such as Data Science, Computer Science, or Business Analytics.

• Minimum of 7 years of professional experience in data analysis and reporting.

• Solid understanding of SAP processes, modules, and data structures.

• Proficiency in data analysis tools, such as SQL, Python, R, and data visualization tools like Tableau, Power BI, or SAP Analytics Cloud.

• Solid grasp of data warehousing concepts.

• Excellent problem-solving and critical-thinking skills.

• Strong communication skills and the ability to communicate complex data findings to non-technical stakeholders.

• Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a team environment.

• Good to have python development skills.

DESIRABLE CRITERIA:

• Certification in SAP Analytics or relevant data analysis certifications.

• Experience with ETL processes and tools.

• Knowledge of advanced statistical analysis techniques.

• Familiarity with cloud-based data platforms and solutions.



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



