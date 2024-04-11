Senior Data Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Responsibilities Part of a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with other data analysts, product managers, data scientists, data engineers, software engineers, data managers and business partners.

Provide actionable, data-driven business and product insights by combining deep statistical skills, data manipulation capabilities and business insight.

Define, instrument and maintain metrics and build dashboards.

Proactively identify impactful opportunities and autonomously implement data analysis.

Be a bridge between business and digital organizations, combining in-depth understanding of both areas.

If needed, build and maintain data pipelines to unblock your analysis.

Adhere to and advocate for data analytics standard processes

Present results to peers and senior management, influencing decision making

Mentor others. Qualifications Essential MSc in a quantitative field, preferably statistics.

Hands-on experience (typically 5+ years) carrying out data analytics, data mining and product analytics in complex, fast-paced environments.

Applied knowledge of data analytics and data pipelining tools and approaches across all data lifecycle stages.

Thorough understanding of underlying mathematical foundations of statistics, including knowledge of experimental design and analysis and causal inference from observational data.

Expert SQL knowledge

Advanced scripting experience in R or python.

Ability to write and maintain moderately complex data pipelines

Customer-centric and pragmatic mentality. Focus on value delivery and swift execution, while maintaining attention to detail.

Good communication and collaborator management skills. Ability to lead large organizations through influence.

Continuous learning and improvement attitude. Desired Advanced analytics degree

Experience with big data technologies (e.g. Hadoop, Hive, and Spark) is a plus.

No prior experience in the energy industry required.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



