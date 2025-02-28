Senior Data Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Are you looking for a career in tech that truly helps make the world a better place? Bp is moving through the biggest transition in its 100+ year history with the goal of becoming one of the world’s largest renewable energy providers and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050! To make this transition, we are looking for Data Analysts to deploy our integrated capability and standards in service of our net zero and safety ambitions. We will be collaborating to deliver competitive customer-focused energy solutions. We will be originating, scaling and commercialising innovative ideas and crafting ground-breaking new businesses. If you’re a Data Analyst who is comfortable in defining their own direction, who can move fast and tackle complex challenges, and who want to work with strong peers and leaders from tech companies like Uber, Google, Facebook, Tesla, and Amazon then read on! What you will deliver:

Part of a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with other data analysts, product managers, data scientists, data engineers, software engineers, data managers and business partners.

Provide actionable, data-driven business and product insights by combining deep statistical skills, data manipulation capabilities and business acumen.

Define, instrument and maintain metrics and build dashboards.

Proactively identify impactful opportunities and autonomously execute data analysis.

Be a bridge between business and digital organizations, combining in-depth understanding of both areas.

If needed, build and maintain data pipelines to unblock your analysis.

Adhere to and advocate for data analytics best practices.

Present results to peers and senior management, influencing decision making.

Mentor others.

What you will bring:

Hands-on experience carrying out data analytics, data mining and product analytics in complex, fast-paced environments.

Applied knowledge of data analytics and data pipelining tools and approaches across all data lifecycle stages.

Deep understanding of a few and a high-level understanding of several commonly available statistics approaches

Advanced SQL knowledge

Advanced scripting experience in R or python.

Strong communication and stakeholder management skills. Ability to lead large organizations through influence.

Continuous learning and improvement mindset.

MSc in a quantitative field, preferably statistics.

Experience with big data technologies (e.g. Hadoop, Hive, and Spark) is a plus.

Ability to write and maintain moderately complex data pipelines

No prior experience in the energy industry required.

What we offer:

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits include:

Generous salary package including an annual bonus program and individual performance-based incentives.

Additional EPF contributions totaling 15%.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Ongoing career development and progression opportunities in a global organization

16 weeks paid parental leave (4 weeks partner leave)

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



