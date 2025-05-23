This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team? Join our Digital Solutions Team in Szeged and advance your career as a Senior Data Analyst!

Digital Solutions combines various processes ranging from global transformation delivery, project and program portfolio management, change management, template, business process management, automation centre of excellence, global data management and others.

Reporting to the Master Data Team Lead, the Senior Data Analyst is responsible for managing the master data life cycle for all materials in Fusion and SAP systems. In this role you will be responsible for material master data accuracy, and you will own the material master data processes.

Key Accountabilities:

Provide guidance to the Business/FBT on the overall data setup in both Fusion and SAP Systems.

Direct and manage the creation and maintenance of finished goods, semi-finished goods, raw materials, and packaging components across the SAP ECC environment.

Create, document, and maintain processes.

Serve as SME for FBT for article setup, maintenance, and trouble-shooting activities.

Act as SME owner and technical expert for the creation and maintenance of BOMs and components.

Manage, maintain, and track the end of life cycle for all materials (raw materials, packaging components, blends, and finished goods) at all locations across the Americas Region.

Manage and oversee the creation of PIRs for Affiliate setups.

Evaluate and interpret SDS. Create, maintain, and advise Dangerous Goods settings in SAP.

Manage the SAP ECC iDOC handler for Material/BOM interface issues.

Trouble-shoot escalated material-related failures throughout the planning and execution process.

Audit data integrity and implement corrective actions for inconsistencies between Fusion and SAP across all locations.

Point of contact for master data setups on cross functional project teams.

Work in US time shift on a weekly rotation basis (US time covered 14:30-23:00 CET).

Essential Education & Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree (Business Administration, Engineering, Supply Chain/Logistics, or related discipline) or a minimum of two years’ of experience in master data.

Proficiency in English (written/spoken) is essential.

Previous experience in data structures or data management/administration.

Strong PC skills, including Microsoft Office applications with the ability to navigate and use various software applications.

Previous experience of working as part of a project team would be advantageous.

Sound experience in SAP and MDG is preferred.

Knowledge of product line administration systems and QA/QC activities as well as associated compliance requirements.

Passion for data accuracy, ideally combined with previous experience in Procurement / Supply chain or Finance.

Good interpersonal skills, ability to work with teams and networks.

Ability to self-direct workload, whilst analyzing and resolving daily problems.

Engaging and collaborative way of working.

Willingness to work in US time shift on a weekly rotation basis (US time covered 14:30-23:00 CET).

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements.

Life & health insurance, medical care package.

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement.

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options.

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room.

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program.

Possibility to join our social communities and networks.

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment.

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

