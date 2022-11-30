Senior Data Analytics Advisor - Credit

Job summary

Role Synopsis

The successful candidate will become an active member of the extended global Credit team within bp’s Trading & Shipping business. Key focus of this role is to help shape Credit Risk function MI and be at the leading edge of data exploration activities in order to help drive efficiencies via automated tools, provide valuable insights as well as solve business problems using data.

Key Accountabilities

Specific accountabilities will include but not be limited to the following:

Contribute to the development of current and new Credit MI, metrics, dashboards and analytical tools in order to gain accurate and timely insight into bp’s Credit Risk drivers.

Work closely with Credit and Structured Trade Finance teams to identify issues and use data to propose solutions for effective decision making.

Support various technology and systems initiatives.

Develop strong understanding of Credit Risk frameworks as well as acquire strong commercial awareness.

Develop knowledge to build algorithms and design experiments to merge, manage, interrogate and extract data to supply tailored reports to Credit function, bp Senior Leadership Team or the wider organisation.

Understand and utilise machine learning tools and statistical techniques to produce solutions to problems.

Maintain clear and coherent communication, both verbal and written, to understand data needs and report results.

Create clear reports/visuals that tell compelling stories with data.

Assess the effectiveness of data sources and improve data collection methods.

Remain up to date with the latest technology, techniques and methods.

Stay curious and enthusiastic about using algorithms and data exploration techniques to solve problems and enthuse others to see the benefit of your work.

Essential Education

Bachelor's degree required – along with a strong business / analytical mindset.

Essential Experience & Job Requirements

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Effective listening skills to understand business requirements.

Teamworking skills and a collaborative approach to sharing ideas and finding solutions.

Drive and resilience to try new ideas if the first one doesn't work.

Comfort working with ambiguity, framing, and solving problems in an iterative manner.

Ability to deliver effectively against BP’s values and expectations against near and long-term objectives.

Positive attitude and curious mind.

Desirable Experience & Qualifications

Demonstrated ability be able to interpret complex business scenarios and produce accurate analysis and MI/Data solutions.

Prior exposure to commodity trading, credit risk roles.

Experience in database interrogation and analysis tools, such as SQL, Dataiku.

SQL, VBA and Python coding experience a plus.

Foreign language proficiency a potential plus.

Why join us!

At bp, we support our people to grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.