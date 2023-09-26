Senior Data Centre Testing Engineer

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Summary:

The Advanced Electricification Testing team supports the business in electric vehicle & data centre related related products primarily in the differentiation of our BPs offer to customers.The Engineer will set up and conduct tests using immersion cooled data centre hardware, develop test methods and conduct experimental tests to evaluatate data centre thermal fluids to support customer development programmes and product claims. The successful candidate will also be responsible for analysis of test data and writing customer reports and may also support the development and maintenance of the team’s data handling systems.The Engineer will report to the Advanced Electrification Testing Manager and deliver against agreed key customer milestones. The Engineer may work independently or under the direction of a Senior Engineer depending upon the task and experience of the Engineer. The role requires extensive interaction with a range of internal stakeholders including Product Development, Research, OEM Liason, Digital, HSSE and BP Pulse Teams.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Conducting and developing tests either to standard specifications or for differentiation testing.

Designing, developing, and commissioning new installations and ensuring they are carried out to safety and quality standards.

Building effective networks with both subject matter experts within the technology function to facilitate the delivery of projects, these networks include product: development, quality, stewardship, intellectual assets, research and compliance.

Providing technical advice and guidance as required.

Develop and share expertise to facilitate continuous improvement within the team.

Acquisition and analysis of data plus development and maintenance of data management system

Report writing and presentation of results.

Essential Education:

Degree in engineering/science or equivalent experience

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Knowledge of Data Centre Server installation, networking and hardware.

Development and operation of experimental physical tests.

Experience of server commsioning and operating benchmark tests.

Experience of data acquisition and analysis of data.

Experience of writing technical reports

Desirable criteria

Experiance of working on IT and network systems and data storage and handling

Advanced knowledge of Data Centre Immersion cooling

Certified Data Centre Technician Professional (CDCTP) or equivalent

Basic programming skills e.g. Python, MatLab

Knowledge of key fluid properties in cooling applications

Knowledge of EV & Battery vehicles and systems

Knowledge of Li-Ion batteries

Experience in working with automotive electrical systems



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Business Requirements Analysis, Collaboration, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Experimental Design, Formulation Deployment, Intellectual Asset Management, OMS and bp requirements, Personal Safety, Presenting, Problem Solving, Product Development, Project Management, Raw materials knowledge, Resilience, Rheology, Root cause analysis, Safety Leadership, Safety management across the value chain, Science and Technology Leadership, Sustainability awareness and action {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

