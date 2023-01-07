Senior Data Engineer

Job summary

Responsible for supporting the delivery of business analysis and consulting processes and procedures for the defined specialism using sound technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and supporting delivery of process and system improvements. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.

As part of bp “reinvent”, we have created a major new business line called “Innovation & Engineering” (I&E). One key remit of this group is to drive the transformation of the company through its use of digital and data. A major digital sub-team within I&E is Digital Production & Business Services (DP&BS). DP&BS are responsible for all digital and data initiatives and operations across the following areas of the bp business:

Production & Projects including Health, Safety, Environment & Carbon

Refining & Operations

Wells & Subsurface

Business Services including Finance, Procurement, People & Culture, Performance Management

Strategy & Sustainability

“dataWorx” is the name for the data team that is responsible for all data within these areas, and we are developing deep data capability to transform the access, supply, control, and quality to our vast and ever-growing reserves of data. dataWorx covers many data sub-disciplines, including data science, analytics, engineering, and management as well as specialist areas such as geospatial, remote sensing, knowledge management and digital twin.

dataWorx is looking for outstanding data engineers to power this transformation and unlock the value of our digital assets to power our journey to NetZero emissions and build a new, balanced bp.

Responsibilities

Effectively works with cross-disciplinary team, working closely with architects, other data engineers, software engineers, data scientists, data managers and business partners.

Implements and maintains reliable and scalable data infrastructure.

Leads, grows, and develops a squad of data engineers that writes, deploys, and maintains software to build, integrate, lead, maintain, and quality-assure data at bp.

Advocates for and ensures their teams adheres to software engineering standard methodologies (e.g. technical design, technical design review, unit testing, monitoring & alerting, checking in code, code review, documentation),

Responsible for deploying secure and well-tested software that meets privacy and compliance requirements; develops, maintains and improves CI / CD pipeline,

Responsible for service reliability and following site-reliability engineering standard methodologies: on-call rotations for services they maintain, responsible for defining and maintaining SLAs. Help design, build, deploy and maintain infrastructure as code. Containerizes server deployments.

Actively gives to improve developer velocity.

Qualifications