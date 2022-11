Job summary

Role synopsis

The Staff Data Engineer in Digital Technology will work on a variety of data engineering projects across our B2C businesses. This covers everything from our Convenience and Retail businesses to bp Pulse, our EV charging organisation.The individual will combine their technical expertise with strong discernment and data domain knowledge to add new value for bp by defining, building and supporting Big Data & analytics products. They will lead teams of engineers while continuing to be hands-on, for example writing and reviewing code, architecting distributed data systems and providing concrete, pragmatic insights in technical design reviews. Data Engineering is a discipline at bp and the individual will contribute to building and networking within the team.

Key accountabilities

Leads, grows and develops a team of data engineers that writes, deploys and maintains software to build, integrate, manage, maintain, and quality-assure data at bp.

Creates positive engagement and drives an inclusive work environment with team and partners through the quality of interactions and collaboration across multiple business entities.

Effectively works with cross-disciplinary collaborators and partners across multiple business entities.

Architects and designs reliable and scalable data infrastructure.

Advocates for and ensures their team adheres to software engineering standard methodologies (e.g. technical design, technical design review, unit testing, monitoring & alerting, checking in code, code review, documentation),

Responsible for deploying secure and well-tested software that meets privacy and compliance requirements.

Responsible for service reliability and following site-reliability engineering standard methodologies: on-call rotations for services they oversee, responsible for defining and maintaining SLAs.

Actively contributes to improve developer velocity.

Actively mentors others.