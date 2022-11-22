Senior Data Engineer

Data and analytics will play a central role in helping accomplish our net-zero ambition. We are looking for Senior Data Engineers to join us on this amazing journey. Specifically, you will be part of the data & analytics center of excellence (CoE) working on a wide range of data infrastructure and data engineering projects across bp. In addition, the CoE is responsible for setting the data & analytics strategy, best practices and standards across the company and is building learning and development paths for fellow bp employees and data & analytics discipline members.