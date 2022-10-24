Senior Data Engineer

Job summary

Responsible for supporting the delivery of business analysis and consulting processes and procedures for the defined specialism using sound technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and supporting delivery of process and system improvements. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.

So, what are the expectations of the role?

As a Data Engineer - working with our business entities you will work on a variety of data engineering projects across our business; combining technical expertise with a strong eye for business and data domain knowledge to create value for bp.

Our roles give you the chance to be stay hands on, writing and reviewing code whilst also having the scope to work in a wider context.

Create positive engagement and drives an inclusive work environment, through quality interactions and collaboration across our business.

Architect and design reliable and scalable data infrastructure.

Advocate for and ensure your team adheres to software engineering best practices.

Responsible for deploying secure and well-tested software that meets privacy and compliance requirements in line with SLAs

Service reliability and following site-reliability engineering best practices.

You build, it you fix it....

Actively contributes to improve developer velocity.

What we’re looking for in you!

Deep, hands-on experience designing, planning, productionizing, maintaining and documenting reliable and scalable data infrastructure and data products in complex environments

Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Go, Java, C++)

Advanced SQL knowledge

Experience designing and implementing large-scale distributed systems

Strong stakeholder management and ability to lead large organizations through influence

Continuous learning and improvement mindset

BS degree in computer science or related field preferred

No prior experience in the energy industry required

At bp, we want to support you with some of the great benefits we have:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment