Job summary

.

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet, and we know we can’t do it alone. We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders, and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. We believe that our teams are strengthened by diversity. We invite application from all suitable candidates regardless of your gender, race, sexual orientation, or neurodiversity. Bring what makes you YOU!



The Senior Data Engineer in Digital Technology will work on a variety of data engineering projects across our B2C businesses, specializing in Loyalty, Convenience and Retail businesses.



The Opportunity

In this role you will combine your technical expertise with strong discernment and data domain knowledge to add new value for bp by defining, building, and supporting Big Data & analytics products. You will lead and influence teams of engineers while continuing to be hands-on, for example writing and reviewing code, architecting distributed data systems, and providing concrete, pragmatic insights in technical design reviews. In addition, you will also:

Leads, grows, and develops a team of data engineers that writes, deploys and maintains data to build, integrate, manage, maintain, and quality-assure data at bp.

Creates positive engagement and drives an inclusive work environment with team and partners through the quality of interactions and collaboration across multiple business entities.

Effectively works with cross-disciplinary collaborators and partners across multiple business entities.

Architects, model and designs reliable and scalable data infrastructure.

Advocates for and ensures their team adheres to data engineering standard methodologies (e.g. technical design, technical design review, unit testing, monitoring & alerting, checking in code, code review, documentation),

Responsible for deploying secure and well-tested data that meets privacy and compliance requirements.

Responsible for service reliability and following site-reliability engineering standard methodologies: on-call rotations for services they oversee, responsible for defining and maintaining SLAs.

Actively contributes to improve developer velocity.

Actively mentor others.

We would love to hear from individuals who possess the following capabilities:

Experience (typically 2+ years) leading, growing, and developing a data engineering team of around 7-30 people

Deep and hands-on experience (typically 5+ years) designing, planning, productionizing, maintaining, and documenting reliable and scalable data infrastructure and data products in complex environments

Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Go, Java, C++)

Advanced SQL knowledge

Experience in AWS and / or Azure native data platforms

Experience designing and implementing large-scale distributed systems

Deep knowledge and hands-on experience in technologies across all data lifecycle stages

Strong collaborator management and ability to lead large organizations through influence

Continuous learning and improvement approach