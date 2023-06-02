Senior Data Engineer

Data and analytics will play a central role in helping accomplish our net-zero ambition. We are looking for Senior Data Engineers to join us on this amazing journey. Specifically, you will be part of the data & analytics center of excellence (CoE) working on a wide range of data infrastructure and data engineering projects across bp. In addition, the CoE is responsible for setting the data & analytics strategy, best practices and standards across the company and is building learning and development paths for fellow bp employees and data & analytics discipline members.
Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, Engineering, Informatics, Information Systems or in another quantitative fields
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
