Senior Data Engineer

As a bp Data Engineer you will be developing and maintaining data platforms and infrastructure, along with writing, deploying and maintaining software to build, integrate, manage, maintain, and quality-assure data. You will be part of bp’s Data & Analytics Platform organisation, the group responsible for the platforms and services that underpin bp’s data supply chain.
Design, select, and implement data and knowledge management solutions within bp. Implement, and guide direction of platforms for master and reference data management, knowledge management, searching and indexing, and oil and gas data frameworks. Work with business developers and users to provide experienced project guidance and assure alignment to processes. Work with third party vendors and open source collaborations to assure bp needs are met within selected systems.
Maintain toolsets in areas such as master data management, search and indexing, and data modelling, and facilitate effective use by business users, developers and architects across the corporation. Provide architectural and business process guidance to platform engineers and business users. Support on these platforms the creation of data pipelines for Azure and AWS data platforms and services, provisioning of data nodes and assuring telemetry for performance and utilisation analytics.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
