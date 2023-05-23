Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, using sound technical capabilities to lead the design, development and maintenance of the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.



Job Description:

We are recruiting a Senior Data Engineer, to lead the technical delivery of strategic best-in-class digital, data & analytics products.



bp is a diverse and inclusive place to work. We particularly welcome applications from female, black and minority ethnic and neurodiverse candidates as they are under-represented within bp at this level.



What is the day to day like?

As a Senior Data Engineer, you will work as the data engineering lead of a global cross-discipline team of data engineers, software engineers, data scientists, data analysts, data managers and business partners, delivering data and analytics solutions at pace, in a Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe).



You will be responsible for scoping, designing, and implementing data engineering and data architecture elements of use cases, reviewing, and assuring the technical feasibility of solutions and identifying technical skills required to deliver and support them. As a technical leader, you will write, deploy, and maintain code, help monitor cloud resource spend, peer review code enforcing standards and best practice, help design delivery roadmaps and plans, build, and maintain effective stakeholder relationships, driving improvements and business value.



In this role, you will develop knowledge of best-in-class cloud data and analytics solutions, staying well-informed of industry best-practice and new technologies.



You will support the team by leading, coaching, developing and mentoring squad members, creating positive engagement and driving an inclusive work environment.



What we want to see from you!

You will be a data professional with a passion for making a difference and enabling the Energy transition.

Experience leading, growing and developing a data engineering team

Deep hands-on experience designing, planning, productionizing, maintaining, and documenting reliable and scalable data infrastructure and data products in complex environments

Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Go, Java, C++)

Advanced SQL knowledge

Experience designing and implementing large-scale distributed systems

Deep knowledge and hands-on experience in technologies across all data lifecycle stages

Strong stakeholder management and communication skills

Experience leading, growing, and developing Agile digital and/or data and analytics teams

Customer-centric and pragmatic mentality

Focus on value delivery and delivery at pace, while maintaining attention to detail

Experience of Azure, AWS cloud platforms preferred

Continuous learning and improvement mindset

Our Process.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neuro diversity/neuro cognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status.



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.