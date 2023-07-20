Job summary

Responsible for supporting the delivery of business analysis and consulting processes and procedures for the defined specialism using sound technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and supporting delivery of process and system improvements. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



We are recruiting a Senior Data Engineer, to lead the technical delivery of strategic best-in-class digital, data & analytics products.



bp is a diverse and inclusive place to work. We particularly welcome applications from female, black and minority ethnic and neurodiverse candidates as they are under-represented within bp at this level.



What is the day to day like?

As a Senior Data Engineer, you will work as the data engineering lead of a global cross-discipline team of data engineers, software engineers, data scientists, data analysts, data managers and business partners, delivering data and analytics solutions at pace, in a Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe).



You will be responsible for scoping, designing, and implementing data engineering and data architecture elements of use cases, reviewing, and assuring the technical feasibility of solutions and identifying technical skills required to deliver and support them. As a technical leader, you will write, deploy, and maintain code, help monitor cloud resource spend, peer review code enforcing standards and best practice, help design delivery roadmaps and plans, build, and maintain effective stakeholder relationships, driving improvements and business value.



In this role, you will develop knowledge of best-in-class cloud data and analytics solutions, staying well-informed of industry best-practice and new technologies.



You will support the team by leading, coaching, developing and mentoring squad members, creating positive engagement and driving an inclusive work environment.



What we want to see from you!

You will be a data professional with a passion for making a difference and enabling the Energy transition.

Experience of Azure, AWS cloud platforms is highly preferred

Experience leading, growing and developing a data engineering team

Deep hands-on experience designing, planning, productionizing, maintaining, and documenting reliable and scalable data infrastructure and data products in complex environments

Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Go, Java, C++)

Advanced SQL knowledge

Experience designing and implementing large-scale distributed systems

Deep knowledge and hands-on experience in technologies across all data lifecycle stages

Strong stakeholder management and communication skills

Experience leading, growing, and developing Agile digital and/or data and analytics teams

Customer-centric and pragmatic mentality

Focus on value delivery and delivery at pace, while maintaining attention to detail

Continuous learning and improvement mindset

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic background, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.