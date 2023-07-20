Responsible for supporting the delivery of business analysis and consulting processes and procedures for the defined specialism using sound technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and supporting delivery of process and system improvements. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.
We are recruiting a Senior Data Engineer, to lead the technical delivery of strategic best-in-class digital, data & analytics products.
bp is a diverse and inclusive place to work. We particularly welcome applications from female, black and minority ethnic and neurodiverse candidates as they are under-represented within bp at this level.
What is the day to day like?
As a Senior Data Engineer, you will work as the data engineering lead of a global cross-discipline team of data engineers, software engineers, data scientists, data analysts, data managers and business partners, delivering data and analytics solutions at pace, in a Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe).
You will be responsible for scoping, designing, and implementing data engineering and data architecture elements of use cases, reviewing, and assuring the technical feasibility of solutions and identifying technical skills required to deliver and support them. As a technical leader, you will write, deploy, and maintain code, help monitor cloud resource spend, peer review code enforcing standards and best practice, help design delivery roadmaps and plans, build, and maintain effective stakeholder relationships, driving improvements and business value.
In this role, you will develop knowledge of best-in-class cloud data and analytics solutions, staying well-informed of industry best-practice and new technologies.
You will support the team by leading, coaching, developing and mentoring squad members, creating positive engagement and driving an inclusive work environment.
What we want to see from you!
You will be a data professional with a passion for making a difference and enabling the Energy transition.
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.