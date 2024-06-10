Senior Data Engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Part of a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with other data engineers, software engineers, data scientists, data managers and business partners.

Architects, designs, implements and maintains reliable and scalable data infrastructure to move, process and serve data.

Writes, deploys and maintains software to build, integrate, manage, maintain, and quality-assure data at bp.

Responsible for deploying secure and well-tested software that meets privacy and compliance requirements; develops, maintains and improves CI / CD pipeline, Responsible for service reliability and following site-reliability engineering best practices: on-call rotations for services they maintain, responsible for defining and maintaining SLAs. Design, build, deploy and maintain infrastructure as code. Containerizes server deployments.

Delivered agreed scope to stakeholders. Enhancement of dashboards in AGT regions to be ready for full deployment into production and also development of North Sea MVP dashboards, deployed into production as well.

Lead Daily standups, sprint planning and participate in team retrospectives in effort to facilitate transition of team from Kanban to Scrum

Improve mapping of tags between Source system (PSS, AMS, Plant Triage) with SAP PM in existing AGT region and also define logic for new mapping use cases in other regions (North Sea & GoM) with a mapping percentage of over 90%.

Streamline & centralize existing workflows and on-boarding processes of Asset Intelligence to make Management of Change process a more convenient and agile process.

Qualifications/Essential:

BS degree in computer science or related field •Deep and hands-on experience (typically 5+ years) designing, planning, building, productizing, maintaining and documenting reliable and scalable data infrastructure and data products in complex environments.

Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Scala, Java, C#)

Advanced database and SQL knowledge

Experience designing and implementing large-scale distributed data systems

Deep knowledge and hands-on experience in technologies across all data lifecycle stages

Strong stakeholder management and ability to lead initiatives through technical influence



Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



