This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Are you looking for a career in tech that truly helps make the world a better place? bp is moving through the biggest transition in its 100+ year history with the goal of becoming one of the world’s largest renewable energy providers and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

To make this transition, we are looking for Data Engineers to deploy our integrated capability and standards in service of our net zero and safety ambitions. We will be collaborating to deliver competitive customer-focused energy solutions. We will be originating, scaling and commercialising innovative ideas and crafting ground-breaking new businesses.

If you’re a Senior Data Engineer who is comfortable in defining their own direction, who can move fast and tackle complex challenges, and who want to work with strong peers and leaders from tech companies like Uber, Google, Facebook, Tesla, and Amazon then read on!

About the role:

As a Senior Data Engineer, you will:

Form part of a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with other data engineers, software engineers, data scientists, data managers and business partners.

Architect, design, implement and maintain reliable and scalable data infrastructure to move, process and serve data.

Write, deploy and maintains software to build, integrate, manage, maintain, and quality-assure data at bp.

Be responsible for deploying secure and well-tested software that meets privacy and compliance requirements;

Be responsible for service reliability and following site-reliability engineering best practices: on-call rotations for services they maintain, responsible for defining and maintaining SLAs.

Design, build, deploy and maintain infrastructure as code.

Deliver agreed scope to stakeholders.

Developing and enhancing dashboards to be ready for full deployment into production

About you:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or related field

5+ years designing, planning, building, productizing, maintaining and documenting reliable and scalable data infrastructure and data products in complex environments.

Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Scala, Java, C#)

Advanced database and SQL knowledge

Experience designing and implementing large-scale distributed data systems

Deep knowledge and hands-on experience in technologies across all data lifecycle stages

Strong stakeholder management and ability to lead initiatives through technical influence

WHY JOIN US?

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’ that defines what we stand for at bp. Our three key beliefs are to Live our purpose, Play to win and Care for others. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

Competitive salary package including annual bonus program

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements (hybrid 60/40 in-office)

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation

Career development and mentoring programs



Travel Requirement:

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.