Senior Data Engineer

  • Location India - Pune
  • Travel required Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category IT&amp;S Group
  • Relocation available This role is eligible for relocation within country
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ085938
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Job Family Group:

IT&S Group


Job Description:

Years of experience: 8 to 12 years with minimum of 5 to 7 years relevant experience

Required Criteria

  • Deep and hands-on experience (typically 5+ years) designing, planning, product ionizing, maintaining and documenting reliable and scalable data infrastructure and data products in complex environments
  • Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Py-spark, Python, Java, C++)
  • Experience designing and implementing large-scale distributed data pipelines on AWS/Azure cloud (preferably AWS)
  • Advanced data modeling and dimensional modeling knowledge
  • Advanced SQL knowledge
  • Deep knowledge and hands-on experience in technologies across all data lifecycle stages
  • Experience of working in relational and non-relational data bases
  • Experience using Azure DevOps , GitHub
  • Continuous learning and improvement attitude

Desirable criteria

  • Strong customer management and ability to lead large organizations through influence
  • Experience of working with Azure / AWS IoT services
  • Experience of working in  Energy/Utilities  industry

Additional Information

Key Behaviours

  • Empathetic: Cares about our people, our community and our planet
  • Curious: Seeks to explore and excel
  • Creative: Imagines the extraordinary
  • Inclusive: Brings out the best in each other


Travel Requirement:

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

