Job Title : Senior Data Engineer
Work location Pune
Shift Time - 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM (IST)
The AppSim team is responsible for driving application simplification across the organization, focusing on reducing operational complexity and technical debt. They work closely with the wider digital delivery and digital core teams to identify and pursue simplification opportunities. The team collaborates with business partners to align simplification efforts with broader transformation goals and drive measurable improvements in operational efficiency.
In the AppSim team, a Data Engineer designs and builds scalable data management systems that support application simplification efforts. They develop and maintain databases and large-scale processing systems to enable efficient data collection, analysis, and integration. Key responsibilities include ensuring data accuracy for modeling and analytics, optimizing data pipelines for scalability, and collaborating with data scientists to drive data-driven decision-making. They play a crucial role in supporting the AppSim team’s goals by enabling seamless access to reliable data for simplification initiatives.
As part of a cross-disciplinary team, you will collaborate with data engineers, software engineers, data scientists, data managers, and business partners to architect, design, implement, and maintain reliable and scalable data infrastructure for moving, processing, and serving data. You will write, deploy, and maintain software to build, integrate, manage, and assure the quality of data. Adhering to software engineering best practices, you will ensure technical design, unit testing, monitoring, code reviews, and documentation are followed. You will also ensure the deployment of secure, well-tested software that meets privacy and compliance standards, and improve the CI/CD pipeline. Additionally, you will be responsible for service reliability, on-call rotations, SLAs, and maintaining infrastructure as code. By containerizing server deployments and mentoring others, you'll actively contribute to improving developer velocity.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Architectural Design, Data Governance, Data Quality Assessments, Data Security, Data Validation, Project Management, PySpark, Python Automation, SQL Databases
