Senior Data Governance Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Grade HResponsible for supporting the delivery of integrated processes, data and systems using sound technical capabilities to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of data management control and undertaking a range of master data management activities to support implementation of new data management processes, while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures to meet BP's requirements.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Data governance framework: Demonstrate deep understanding of the data governance framework and play a key SME role supporting the Data Governance manager in designing processes for consistent implementation.

Data definition and data glossary: Partner with the business and program team teams to document business data glossary for assigned domain by capturing data definitions, data standards, data lineage, data quality rules and KPIs. Ensure the data glossary always remains up to date by following a stringent change governance.

Data ownership and stewardship: Ensure smooth onboarding for data owners and data stewards by providing them necessary trainings to carry out their role effectively. Engage with them on a regular basis to provide progress updates and to seek support to eliminate impediments if any.

Data structures and models: Demonstrate deep understanding of SAP (and other ERP system such as JDE, Sun etc.) data structures for financial transaction as well as master data assets related to Vendor, Customer, Cost center, Profit Center, GL Accounts etc. and lead the effort in defining data standards/structures associated with them.

Data quality management and data cleansing: Play a key role working alongside the DQ team in defining the data quality rules and related test scenarios/test cases. Leverage the monitoring solution built out to assess the quality of data assets and come up with remediation approach and solutions for improvement. Work closely with the data cleansing team to secure business buy-in for data updates required for data quality improvement.

Data Policies: Ensure adherence to policies related to data privacy, data lifecycle management and data quality management for the assigned data asset

Collaboration and Communication: Build a rapport with business stakeholders, technology team, program team and wider digital solution and transformation team to identify opportunities and areas to make a difference through the implementation of data governance framework.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

11+ years of experience predominantly in data related disciplines such as data governance, data quality and data cleansing in oil and gas or financial services domain

Expert knowledge of data governance concepts around data definition and catalog, data ownership, data lineage, data policies and controls, data monitoring and data governance forums

Deep knowledge of SAP ERP and associated data structures

Must have been part of large, multi-year transformational change across multiple geographies across multiple data domains

Comfortable to interact with senior stakeholders and chair meetings/trainings related to data governance

Experience of working on data management tools such as Informatica DQ, Collibra DQ, Microsoft Purview

Soft skills: Active listening, communication and collaboration, presentation, Problem solving, , Stakeholder management

Other: Project management. Domain knowledge [Procurement, Finance, Customer], Business Acumen, Critical thinking, Story telling

Awareness of best practices and emerging technologies in data management, data analytics space

Desirable criteria

Knowledge of Azure Cloud, AWS platforms

Good understanding of data visualization platforms such as Power BI, Tableau or Qlikview

Proficient in writing SQL, Data bricks, Python jobs for data analysis

Exposure to data analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence

In-depth understanding of procurement, finance, customer business processes



