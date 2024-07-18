Senior Data Lead

This role is eligible for relocation within country

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

We are seeking an experienced Data Analyst with expertise in SAP HANA SQL logic and procedures to join our team. The ideal candidate will play a meaningful role in redefining SAP HANA SQL into ADH Databricks Spark SQL, enabling us to improve the power of big data analytics.

Accountabilities

Analyze and comprehend existing SAP HANA SQL logic and procedures to identify conversion opportunities and optimization strategies for ADH Databricks SPARK SQL.

Highly proficient in Databricks and building data products (data pipeline, data flow) in Databricks.

Azure DevOps knowledge.

Translate SAP HANA SQL queries, views, and stored procedures into efficient ADH Databricks SPARK SQL code, prioritizing data integrity and precision.

Collaborate with data engineers and architects to craft and implement efficient data pipelines in the Databricks platform.

Apply expertise in star and snowflake schema structures and data modeling to enhance data storage efficiency and retrieval mechanisms.

Conduct detailed performance tuning on SPARK SQL queries, refining data transformations, and improving query execution speeds.

Design, build, and manage data structures and tables within Databricks Delta Lake, optimizing for both storage and query performance.

Engage with cross-functional teams to grasp business requirements, converting them into robust data solutions.

Produce comprehensive technical documentation outlining SPARK SQL code, data transformations, and performance improvements with transparency and precision.

Keep abreast of industry trends and emerging best practices in data processing, performance optimization, and cloud technologies to advise ongoing enhancements.

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field; a Master's degree is advantageous.

Possess 8 years of experience in roles such as Data Analyst, demonstrating a successful history of migrating from SAP HANA to ADH Databricks SPARK SQL.

Exhibit expertise in SAP HANA SQL logic and procedures, adept at transforming them into streamlined ADH Databricks SPARK SQL code.

Thorough comprehension of data models, including star and snowflake schema structures, along with proficiency in data normalization and denormalization principles.

Proficient in Apache SPARK, Databricks, and SPARK SQL for data processing, transformation, and optimizing performance.

Experience with Databricks + Spark and preferably HANA as well

Data modeling and data engineering experience

Experience working in scrum

SAP FI/CO experience

Proven track record in performance tuning, query optimization, and diagnosing SPARK SQL execution issues.

Familiarity with cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, and their respective data services.

Exceptional problem-solving abilities and keen attention to detail, enabling analysis of intricate data scenarios and delivery of effective solutions.

Strong communication skills crucial for collaborating with technical and non-technical stakeholders, effectively conveying sophisticated technical concepts.

Capable of working independently or as part of a team, adept at handling multiple tasks and projects concurrently.

Crucial Education and Experience

- Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field; a Master's degree is advantageous.

- Possess 10 years of experience in roles such as Data Analyst, demonstrating a successful history of migrating from SAP HANA to ADH Databricks SPARK SQL.

- Exhibit expertise in SAP HANA SQL logic and procedures, adept at redefining them into streamlined ADH Databricks SPARK SQL code.

- Thorough comprehension of data models, including star and snowflake schema structures, along with proficiency in data normalization and denormalization principles.

- Proficient in Apache SPARK, Databricks, and SPARK SQL for data processing, transformation, and optimizing performance.

- Proven track record in performance tuning, query optimization, and diagnosing SPARK SQL execution issues.

- Familiarity with cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, and their respective data services.

- Exceptional problem-solving abilities and keen attention to detail, enabling analysis of intricate data scenarios and delivery of effective solutions.

- Strong communication skills crucial for collaborating with technical and non-technical stakeholders, effectively conveying sophisticated technical concepts.

- Capable of working independently or as part of a team, adept at managing multiple tasks and projects concurrently.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.