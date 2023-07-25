Senior Data Manager – Health, Safety, Risk & Assurance

As a data manager in our Health, Safety, Risk & Assurance team, you will provide expert data support to bp’s HSRA central disciplines through the identification of and curation of high-value and quality data. In this role, you will provide a high level of HSRA expertise and context within the digital and data teams that enables our operating entities to deliver safe and reliable operations. Not only that, but you will also be a key player in driving continuous improvement in business and company performance through system health monitoring, workflow modeling, hazard identification, project and product development, and more. In this role, you would support the development of digital and data products for bp, specifically focusing on the HSRA systems, workflows and activities across the company. We're passionate about product development and driving value creation. We set and adhere to data governance, internal standards, and external regulatory and legal requirements. Our aim is to create a unified, integrated high-value platform, promote data democratization, and continuously improve the data assets.
Entity:Innovation & Engineering
IT&S Group
Job Family Group:
As a data manager in our Health, Safety, Risk & Assurance team, you will provide expert data support to bp’s HSRA central disciplines through the identification of and curation of high-value and quality data. In this role, you will provide a high level of HSRA expertise and context within the digital and data teams that enables our operating entities to deliver safe and reliable operations. Not only that, but you will also be a key player in driving continuous improvement in business and company performance through system health monitoring, workflow modeling, hazard identification, project and product development, and more.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
As a Senior Data Manager in our Health, Safety, Risk & Assurance team, you will provide data support to bp’s HSRA central disciplines through the identification of and curation of high-value and quality data. You will provide a high level of HSRA expertise and context within the digital and data teams that enables our operating entities to deliver safe and reliable operations.
You will also be a key player in driving continuous improvement in business and company performance through system health monitoring, workflow modeling, hazard identification, project and product development, and more. In this role, you support the development of digital products for bp, specifically focusing on the HSRA systems, workflows and activities across the company.
We're passionate about product development and driving value creation. We set data governance, internal standards, and external regulatory and legal requirements. Our aim is to create a unified, integrated high-value platform, promote data democratization, and continuously improve the data assets.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic background, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.