Senior Data Manager - London

Responsible for supporting the delivery of business analysis and consulting processes and procedures for the defined specialism using sound technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and supporting delivery of process and system improvements. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Job Description:

The Senior Data Manager (Geospatial) will have expertise in data management, analytics, engineering and science solutions and projects in respect to location data. They will join a squad as part of the wider Geospatial team within bp dataWorx. The role will interface closely with other Geospatial SMEs, Digital Product, and business collaborators to develop data & analytical solutions to meet business challenges across a wide range of domains including Subsurface & Wells, Operations, Projects, Crisis, Renewables, Refining and Retail.

Main Responsibilities:

Develop innovative solutions and procedures and promote standard methodology to improve efficiency and quality within the geospatial team and across products.

Geospatial Data Management: use of spatial databases, spatial access methods, coordinate reference systems, representation of spatial objects, image processing, query processing, spatial data infrastructures, data manipulation, data security.

use of spatial databases, spatial access methods, coordinate reference systems, representation of spatial objects, image processing, query processing, spatial data infrastructures, data manipulation, data security. Geospatial Analysis: Query operations and languages, earth geometry and geodesy, analytical operations, analysis of surfaces, spatial statistics, geo-statistics, spatial regression and econometrics, data mining, network analysis, optimization, and location allocation modeling.

Query operations and languages, earth geometry and geodesy, analytical operations, analysis of surfaces, spatial statistics, geo-statistics, spatial regression and econometrics, data mining, network analysis, optimization, and location allocation modeling. Spatial Data Visualization: including data considerations, principles of map design, graphic representation techniques, map production, development of web-based maps, applications, and dashboards.

Key Technical Requirements:

Experience with at least one RDBMS (SQL Server, MySQL, PostgreSQL, etc) and strong SQL skills.

Ability to import, export and manipulate data between Geospatial systems and other applications, utilizing tools such as FME and databricks.

Expertise in one or more data-related technologies/languages (e.g. Python, R, Java Script, etc.).

Expertise in the ArcGIS Desktop and Enterprise suite of tools (ArcGIS Pro, Server, Portal and associated API’s).

Experience of delivery of data products within cloud platforms such as AWS and Azure

Qualifications:

Master’s degree, GIS, Geospatial, Geospatial Survey, Geographic Science, Computer Science, and other related fields, or related bachelor’s degree with some relevant experience.

Hands-on experience designing, planning, productionizing, maintaining, and documenting reliable and scalable data infrastructure and data products in complex environments

Knowledge and hands-on experience in technologies across all data lifecycle stages

Continuous learning and improvement mindset

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.