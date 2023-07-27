Senior Data Manager - Low Carbon Energy

Job summary

As a data manager in our Low Carbon Energies team, you will provide expert data support to bp’s growing Low Carbon Energy businesses through the identification of and curation of high-value and quality data. In this role, you will provide a high level of data management and technical expertise and context within the digital and data teams that enables our operating entities to deliver safe and reliable operations. Not only that, but you will also be a key player in driving continuous improvement in business and company performance through system health monitoring, workflow modeling, hazard identification, project and product development, and more. In this role, you would support the development of digital and data products for bp, specifically focusing on the development of and performance of Low Carbon Energy systems, workflows and activities across the company. We're passionate about product development and driving value creation. We set and adhere to data governance, internal standards, and external regulatory and legal requirements. Our aim is to create a unified, integrated high-value platform, promote data democratization, and continuously improve the data assets.

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Job Profile Summary

As a Senior Data Manager, you will provide data support to bp’s central disciplines through the identification of and curation of high-value and quality data. You will provide a high level of expertise and context within the digital and data teams that enables our operating entities to deliver safe and reliable operations.

You will also be a key player in driving continuous improvement in business and company performance through system health monitoring, workflow modeling, hazard identification, project and product development, and more. In this role, you support the development of digital products for bp, specifically focusing on systems, workflows and activities across the company.

We're passionate about product development and driving value creation. We set data governance, internal standards, and external regulatory and legal requirements. Our aim is to create a unified, integrated high-value platform, promote data democratization, and continuously improve the data assets.

Responsibilities:

As part of our team, you will work alongside other key digital subject areas, combining your knowledge and experience with the latest data tooling. Together, we will drive the delivery of the foundation data within the asset management platform.

Provide support and some subject-matter oversight to technical squads, writing and reviewing code, leading dependencies, and mitigating data quality risks.

Develop relationships with team members across multiple business entities, understanding use cases, data requirements, and value cases.

Help develop and ensure that use cases, value cases, acceptance criteria, the definition of done, and important metrics are clearly gathered, tracked, and aligned with our strategy.

Help set and implement data standards, co-design data schemas, ensure quality at the source, and identify opportunities to (semi-) automate manual data processes wherever possible. We're constantly pushing the boundaries and exploring new possibilities!

Contribute to the end-to-end scope for the equipment data model (including graph techniques) and contextualization across asset management, always with a focus on automation.

Create a positive engagement and governance framework, fostering an inclusive work environment with teams and stakeholders, including product SMEs, product managers, and portfolio managers. Collaboration and teamwork are our secret ingredients!

Qualifications:

Degree in relevant field, technical and/or business related

Coding capability, SQL and scripting in python preferred

Experienced and proficient in data analytics tools, data architecture, data management.

Ability to collaborate with technical professionals with relation to digital and technology.

Experience in “liberating data”, establishing data as an asset and promoting a culture of innovation and relentless improvement.

Strong business acumen, deep domain knowledge and experience gained from an industrial energy infrastructure setting

Continuous learning and improvement mindset

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic background, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



