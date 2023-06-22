Job summary

Responsible for supporting the delivery of business analysis and consulting processes and procedures for the defined specialism using sound technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and supporting delivery of process and system improvements. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

The Senior Data Manager (Geospatial) will have expertise in data management, analytics, engineering and science solutions and projects in respect to location data. They will join a squad as part of the wider Geospatial team within bp dataWorx. The Senior Data Manager (Geospatial) will interface closely with other Geospatial SMEs, Digital Product, and business collaborators to develop data & analytical solutions to meet business challenges across a wide range of domains including Subsurface & Wells, Operations, Projects, Crisis, Renewables, Refining and Retail.

Key technical capabilities and expectations:

Develop innovative solutions and procedures and promote optimized processes to improve efficiency and quality within the geospatial team and across products.

Geospatial Data Management: use of spatial databases, spatial access methods, coordinate reference systems, representation of spatial objects, image processing, query processing, spatial data infrastructures, data manipulation, data security.

use of spatial databases, spatial access methods, coordinate reference systems, representation of spatial objects, image processing, query processing, spatial data infrastructures, data manipulation, data security. Geospatial Analysis: Query operations and languages, earth geometry and geodesy, analytical operations, analysis of surfaces, spatial statistics, geo-statistics, spatial regression and econometrics, data mining, network analysis, optimization, and location allocation modeling.

Query operations and languages, earth geometry and geodesy, analytical operations, analysis of surfaces, spatial statistics, geo-statistics, spatial regression and econometrics, data mining, network analysis, optimization, and location allocation modeling. Spatial Data Visualization: including data considerations, principles of map design, graphic representation techniques, map production, development of web-based maps, applications, and dashboards.

including data considerations, principles of map design, graphic representation techniques, map production, development of web-based maps, applications, and dashboards. Experience with at least one RDBMS (SQL Server, MySQL, PostgreSQL, etc) and strong SQL skills.

Ability to import, export and manipulate data between Geospatial systems and other applications, using tools such as FME and databricks.

Expertise in one or more data-related technologies/languages (e.g. Python, R, Java Script, etc.).

Expertise in the ArcGIS Desktop and Enterprise suite of tools (ArcGIS Pro, Server, Portal and associated API’s).

Experience of delivery of data products within cloud platforms such as AWS and Azure

Key mentality/values and behaviors/leadership expectations:

Automation: actively seek to improve data insights, automate, and simplify workflows and processes. Build new tools and approaches to automate data ingestion, data integration, manipulation, and quality control, where needed.

Creating innovative solutions to improve process, workflow, standard methodology, and service delivery.

Challenging conventional thinking, problem solving and innovating.

Identifying, piloting and applying new data management techniques to improve data and service delivery.

Actively seeking to apply data science techniques; automation and machine learning, including the use of analytical and visualization tools to translate data and interpreted results into practical insights and value.

Actively communicating and promoting the purpose and benefits of information and data management and data analytics, engaging, and effectively managing collaborators.

Coding: you see opportunities for code re-use and productionize it into data management software systems in your immediate business entity / enabler area. You advocate for coding standard methodologies across your immediate team (e.g. unit tests, checks code into git, code review); you have awareness of new external trends with respect to building scalable, re-usable data management software systems.

Citizenship: you engage in honest conversations and encourage team members to ask questions and actively listen to concerns; you are inclusive & collect diverse set of opinions and ideas, seeking out the silent voice; You demonstrate your own skills & experience to upskill others. You understand how your work with data impacts bp with respect to safety, financials, or other high value impacts. You start to identify continuous improvement opportunities to create safer operations, reduce cost, or other opportunities with data.

Autonomy in problem identification and problem breakdown: end-to-end project ownership: you independently identify problems to be solved in your team / sub-area because of in-depth technical and business understanding; you can concretize vague, complex and broad problems and break them down into practical sub-problems and tasks; you help line up and concretize projects for more junior team members

Collaborator Management: you proactively get in touch with partners to identify project needs and suggest solutions.

Organizational Change: You recognize and effectively build, communicate, and manage the case for change – the costs and the benefits, building energy around the change. You use change as an opportunity to advance business objectives.

Communication Skills: you effectively communicate orally and in writing to a technical and non-technical audience.

Business impact: you have business impact on one or multiple critical metrics of your team / sub-area; you are seen as a thought partner to the business. You apply existing data strategies relevant to your immediate scope.

Commercial Competence: you use deep understanding of business operations and commercial factors to support decision-making in immediate scope. you record and track data related spend against activities in your immediate scope, including an activity and/or a service.

bp, I&E, Data & Analytics values: you foster a culture that enables the bp, I&E and Data & Analytics values.

Qualifications:

Master’s degree, GIS, Geospatial, Geospatial Survey, Geographic Science, Computer Science, and other related fields, or related bachelor’s degree with some relevant experience.

Hands-on experience designing, planning, production, maintaining, and documenting reliable and scalable data infrastructure and data products in complex environments

Knowledge and hands-on experience in technologies across all data lifecycle stages

Continuous learning and improvement mentality

Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



