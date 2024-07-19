Senior Data Manager

Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Responsibilities

The competency dimensions of a data manager are shown below with expectations for Grade H explicitly called out for illustrative purposes:

Data Domain Knowledge: you have deep understanding in about 50% data domains within your business entity; SME in at least one data domain

Data Manipulation: You are able to cleanse, transform, reconcile, and standardize data by creating new or modifying existing scripts/automation as needed to ensure high quality data is available to meet business requirements. You work with business partners to coordinate data remediation plans to ensure data sets meet business requirements. You create advanced and reusable scripts and automation to wrangle data sets for use. You leverage knowledge of data models and business processes in at least one data domain. You upskill others in data manipulation best practices.

Coding: you identify opportunities for code re-use and productionize it into data management software systems in your immediate business entity / enabler area. You advocate for coding best practices across your immediate team (e.g. unit tests, checks code into git, code review); you have awareness of new external trends with respect to building scalable, re-usable data management software systems.

Automation: you collaborate with Data Engineers to build new tools and approaches to automate data ingestion, data integration, manipulation and quality control, where needed; in addition to being hands on yourself, you ensure your team re-use or build on top of existing work; you advocate for tech debt removal; you build and maintain scalable and re-usable systems that are used by others; in more than 50% of domains, you identify high value data sets as opportunities for automation.

Standards (internal + external): you define, author and own internal standards and workflows (as needed); you drive these to agreement and adoption in a subset of your business entity. You drive and adhere to data privacy and digital security standards (e.g. GDPR, Digital Security Policy, etc.) to ensure security of bp data.

Best practices: you provide insight of industry and technology trends and best practices; you advocate for data management best practices (which also include best practices on decommissioning and archiving data) in your immediate area; you review others work and ensure high quality and reproducibility standards are met. You author / provide guidance on internal data management best practices in data domain areas of expertise (as needed).

Right approach / tool choice: you have an understanding of a wide range of several commonly available Data Manager approaches and tools; you have an iterative mindset.

Architectural Design: you provide content and input for data models and data integration as a result of understanding of multiple data domains; you validate the data architecture solution from a customer/consumption/usage viewpoint.

Citizenship: you engage in honest conversations and encourage team members to ask questions and actively listen to concerns; you are inclusive & collect diverse set of opinions and ideas, seeking out the silent voice; You leverage your own skills & experience to upskill others. You understand how your work with data impacts bp with respect to safety, financials, or other high value impacts. You start to identify continuous improvement opportunities to create safer operations, reduce cost, or other opportunities with data.

Autonomy in problem identification and problem breakdown: end-to-end project ownership: you independently identify problems to be solved in your team / sub-area as a result of in-depth technical and business understanding; you can concretize vague, complex and broad problems and break them down into actionable sub-problems and tasks; you help tee up and concretize projects for more junior team members

Stakeholder Management: you proactively reach out to stakeholders to identify project needs and suggest solutions.

Change Management: You recognize and effectively build, communicate and manage the business case for change – the costs and the benefits, building energy around the change. You use change as an opportunity to advance business objectives.

Communication Skills: you effectively communicate orally and in writing to a technical and non-technical audience.

Business impact: you have business impact on one or multiple KPIs of your team / sub-area; you are seen as a thought partner to the business. You apply existing data strategies relevant to your immediate scope.

Commercial Acumen: you utilize deep understanding of business operations and commercial factors to support decision-making in immediate scope. you record and track data related spend against activities in your immediate scope, including an activity and/or a service.