Job summary

Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

About The Role

We are looking for a strong Senior Data Manager to lead impactful cross-disciplinary data teams and deliver strategic data products across various analytics platforms.

Key Responsibilities

Manage and develop existing data strategies across multiple business entities.

Provide leading insight of industry and technology trends to shape the data agenda and platform to create excellence.

Lead the end-to-end scope of data management and look for automation opportunities.

Lead, develop, and manage cross-discipline teams to write, deploy and maintain data products across all business entities.

Work with cross-disciplinary collaborators and partners to understand use cases, data requirements and value cases.

Provide support to the teams providing technical guidance, handling dependencies and risks.

Review and ensure use case, value case, and ensure acceptance criteria are defined.

Ensure critical metrics are clearly recorded, tracked, and aligned with the digital and data strategy.

Define and implement data standards, ensuring data quality of all data source and business systems.

Work to find opportunities to automate manual data processes wherever possible.

Provide deep data domain knowledge and business context around systems, data sources and data products.

Work with business partners to implement data strategy and to coordinate data remediation plans to ensure data sets and data products meet business requirements.

Recommend and advocate data management standard methodologies.

Present results to influence decision making.

Actively sponsor and mentor emerging talent and promote a culture of continuous development.

Experience with some of the SAP products preferable e.g., SAP ECC and have Some Finance exposure.

Experience with Common Enterprise analytics tools e.g. Spotfire, Power BI etc.

Experience with Cloud tools e.g., Azure, AWS etc.

About You

Enjoy leading, growing and developing teams (preferably with data relevance)

Have the ability to work independently and communicate confidently with a range of diverse, senior stakeholders

Still be hands-on in data management, data governance and process automation in complex, global environments

Have superb communication and stakeholder management skills

Be customer-centric and pragmatic, focus on value delivery and swift execution, while maintaining attention to detail

Apply your knowledge of data management and governance across data lifecycle stages.

Have a deep understanding of data models, data standards and processes.

Be experienced in delivery of data products within cloud platforms.

Experience of leading similar programmes within large organisations.

Support continuous learning and improvement.

Foundational data transformation and manipulation skills

Skilled and experienced user of Power BI alongside all standard MS Office applications, particularly Excel.

Have SQL, scripting (in R or python) and big data technologies is a plus.

Be a strong collaborator with the ability to lead large organizations through influence.

Why Join Us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement:

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving

