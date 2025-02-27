Senior Data Manager

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We strive to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided with reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

WHY JOIN US?

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’ that defines what we stand for at bp. Our three key beliefs are to Live our purpose, Play to win and Care for others. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

Competitive salary package including annual bonus program

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements (hybrid 60/40 in-office)

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation