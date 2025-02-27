Entity:Technology
IT&S Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Who You Will Work With
This role is a part of Finance ERP Transformation Programme, and will be accountable for technical data migration, data governance, and data strategy execution within an SAP ERP environment. You will collaborate with business stakeholders, ERP programme leadership, data migration teams, solution architects, and IT governance teams to ensure a structured and high-quality approach to data readiness and migration.
Let Me Tell You About the Role
As a Senior Data Manager, you will be responsible for leading the end-to-end data lifecycle, ensuring that data migration, governance, and integration processes align with the overall ERP transformation strategy.
Your responsibilities will include data quality assurance, master data management (MDM), governance frameworks, and migration execution and to work with multi-functional teams to establish best practices, define data standards, and drive data integrity across enterprise platforms.
What You Will Deliver
Lead data migration planning and execution for SAP ERP transformation within Finance.
Ensure smooth data extraction, transformation, cleansing, validation, and loading into SAP S/4HANA.
Work with business teams, data stewards, and ERP teams to align data structures and business processes.
Manage data mapping activities, ensuring seamless integration across legacy and SAP systems.
Define and implement data validation, reconciliation, and post-migration verification processes.
Collaborate with solution architects and functional leads to define data structures, security, and ownership.
Manage data-related risks and issue resolution, ensuring alignment with programme milestones.
Mentor and support data analysts, engineers, and migration specialists in ensuring high-quality ERP data solutions.
What You Will Need to Be Successful (Experience and Qualifications)
Extensive years of experience in data management, governance, and migration within ERP transformation projects.
Strong expertise in SAP S/4HANA data migration, master data governance (SAP MDG), and data structures.
Proven experience in managing data migration activities, including ETL processes, cleansing, and validation.
Experience working in asset-intensive industries such as Energy, Manufacturing, or Utilities.
Hands-on experience with data modelling, data integration, and data lifecycle management in an ERP context.
Strong stakeholder engagement skills, with the ability to collaborate with IT and business leaders.
Desired
SAP Certifications in SAP MDG, SAP Data Services, or SAP S/4HANA Migration.
Experience with AI/Machine Learning driven data cleansing and automation solutions.
Prior experience in large-scale ERP migrations and data transformation initiatives.
Familiarity with data compliance standards (GDPR, SOX, or industry-specific regulations).
About bp
bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We strive to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided with reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
WHY JOIN US?
bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’ that defines what we stand for at bp. Our three key beliefs are to Live our purpose, Play to win and Care for others. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.
Competitive salary package including annual bonus program
Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements (hybrid 60/40 in-office)
Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture
Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation
Career development and mentoring programs
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.