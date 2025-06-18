Job summary

As a Senior Data Protection Platform Engineer, you’ll play a pivotal role in securing and modernizing enterprise-scale technology platforms. You'll bring deep expertise in infrastructure, cybersecurity, and operational resilience to architect and implement solutions that protect bp’s most critical data assets. Working alongside engineers, architects, and stakeholders, you'll shape platform strategy, improve system performance, and ensure security and compliance across our core data environments.

Be part of a high-impact, high-energy team of engineers and product managers driving innovation across bp’s digital landscape. Collaborate with top technology and business leaders to deliver transformative data initiatives that make a tangible difference.

What You’ll Deliver

Architect and implement enterprise-grade security frameworks for our core data platform.

Lead the integration of security controls and compliance measures across a unified data infrastructure.

Enhance platform performance, availability, and scalability through continuous optimization.

Drive modernization and transformation of legacy systems, ensuring seamless integration with enterprise IT.

Develop and implement automated security monitoring, identity management, and vulnerability assessment solutions.

Leverage DevOps, CI/CD, and Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) practices to ensure consistent, scalable deployments.

Support disaster recovery and high-availability strategies across critical platforms.

Collaborate with engineering, security, and operations teams to align platform solutions with business needs.

Provide strategic input on platform investments, security risks, and operational improvements.

Partner with senior technical leaders to define and execute long-term platform roadmaps.

Required Skills & Experience

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Engineering, or a related technical field.

Proven experience in enterprise technology, security, or platform operations at scale.

Hands-on experience with CI/CD, DevOps practices, and Infrastructure-as-Code (e.g., AWS CDK, Azure Bicep).

Familiarity with ITIL processes, Agile methodologies, and governance frameworks.

Strong understanding of data engineering and security in large-scale cloud environments.

Technical Expertise

Proficiency in big data technologies: Apache Spark, Hadoop, Kafka, Flink.

Experience with cloud platforms (AWS, GCP, Azure) and cloud-native data solutions (BigQuery, Redshift, Snowflake, Databricks).

Strong programming skills in SQL, Python, or Scala.

Understanding of data modeling, warehousing, and distributed systems architecture.

Expertise in Azure, AWS, Databricks, and Palantir environments.

Familiarity with data ingestion, governance, visualization, and multi-cloud data strategies.

Knowledge of performance tuning, indexing, and distributed query optimization.

Experience with real-time and batch streaming architectures.

Preferred Skills

Experience working in regulated, compliance-heavy industries.

Demonstrated ability to manage enterprise-wide risk through secure architecture and governance.

Background in AI/ML-driven data engineering and intelligent workflow automation.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

