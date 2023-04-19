Senior Data Quality Analyst

Job summary

ROLE SYNOPSIS

This role is accountable for maintaining the overall data quality strategy and associated execution plans ensuring they remain relevant and support of the broader strategic goals of the function.

This role also ensures that accountability is clear in respect of people playing their role to drive data quality improvement and that the function drives the provision of fit for purpose, innovative enabling technologies and architectures.



KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Dashboarding & Workflow: Builds and maintains effective analytics and escalation mechanisms which detect poor data and drive resolution

• Designs, builds and deploys data quality dashboards and drives self-service

• Determines escalation paths and constructs workflow and alerts which notify process and data owners of unresolved data quality issues

• Collaborates with IT & analytics teams to drive innovation (AI, ML, cognitive science etc.)



DQ Improvement Plans: Creates, embeds and drives business ownership of DQ improvement plans

• Works with business functions and projects to create data quality improvement plans

• Sets targets for data improvements / maturity. Monitors and intervenes when sufficient progress is not being made

• Supports initiatives which are driving data clean-up of existing data landscape



Data Analysis: Owns and executes quality assessments to aid improvements to operational process and BAU initiatives

• Analyses and profiles data to expose patterns indicating data quality issues

• Drives root cause analysis to expose quality issues in data create and analytics consumption

• Works with business process experts to understand process chains and process steps (CRUD) to identify opportunities to drive and measure data at the point of creation

• Exposes financial impacts of data issues



Data Governance: Plays an active role in preparing for and executing data governance forums ensuring required DQ uplift

• Works with data governance teams to establish data quality criteria and standards

• Supports data owners and data governance activities with quality metrics and the health of data

• Supports the Head of Data in running Data Governance Forums including the provisioning of a solid fact-base for data quality performance

• Manages record keeping and entries to data dictionary / data catalogue in respect of complex rulesets which maintain valid values based on relationships across multiple fields



Project Delivery: Oversees, directs colleagues and participates in delivery of data quality activities including profiling, establishing conversion criteria and resolving technical and business DQ issues

• Owns and develops relevant data quality work products as part of the DAS data change methodology

• Ensures data quality aspects are delivered as part of Gold and Silver data related change projects

• Supports the creation of business cases with insight into the cost of poor data

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

• Creating dashboards & workflows (powerBI Qlikview etc.)

• Creating analytics and insight in a DQ setting (powerBI)

• Profiling and analysis skills (SAP Info Steward, Informatica)

• Solid understanding of data change methods incl. catalogues, glossaries and models

• Persuading, influencing and communication at a senior level

• Experience across both operational and analytics / science settings



