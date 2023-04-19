Senior Data Quality Analyst

Job summary

ROLE SYNOPSIS



This role drives adoption of the corporate data model and will focus on using the model to facilitate managing data as a reusable asset. This drives consistency of; model, ownership, definition and structure from operational create through to analytic consumption.

The role involves making sure data is connected across all layers from concept to business ownership through to physical layers. This is achieved by supporting the incremental creation of a corporate view of data through consistent engagement with data change projects.



KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Strategy, Frameworks & Methodology: Responsible for modelling-related frameworks, methods and work products and the overall strategic approach to drive value from modelling

• Establishes alignment of technologies to enable record keeping including model management, cataloguing, master, reference and meta data management

• Defines roles and responsibilities including hand-offs and controls for all data modelling SMEs and their relationships with interfacing teams

• Defines and maintains data modelling related work products as part of the DAS data change methodology



Business Information Model: Maintains the Business Information Model layer of the corporate data model, ensuring integration across all layers

• Analyses and groups ‘like’ data into business domains

• Identifies new candidate data items to be added to the Business Information Model (BIM), resolving duplicates and conflicts in definitions and standards as part of the process

• Recommends candidate data owners through domain modelling

• Works with Business Process Experts and source system experts to determine data standards

• Ensures interlink through layers of the data model (concept, business to physical)



Model Delivery: Creates physical models which support delivery of analytics-ready data packets for exploitation in a data science setting

• Designs data structures which deliver optimal performance for speed of analytic response

• Sets out mappings to the optimum source of reusable data of known quality

• Supports the creation of innovation labs in a way which exploits knowledge of data completeness within models and stores



Data Catalogue: Maintains record keeping which determines ‘best version of truth’ and completeness of definitions and quality characteristics

• Ensures maximum re-use of data through identification of common data items across multiple initiatives linking them to pre-exiting data repositories



Project Delivery: Oversees, directs colleagues and participates in delivery of data modelling activities

• Educates key stakeholders on the broader role of the data model and how it can be used most effectively across a data change portfolio

• Plays a critical role in modelling in-scope data within a given change project and assisting in the identification of relevant domain data owners

• Engages with IT to avoid a disconnect between a business view of data and the physical view of data structures and application data tables

• Takes accountability for the sign-off of data models produced by projects, ensuring they are aligned to the enterprise data model and data architecture principles

• • Takes accountability for resource management of the modelling team including understanding current and pipeline, aligning tasks to the overall team objectives and prioritising accordingly

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

• Core systems experience incl. SAP, iBPM, Oracle

• 7 years+ Enterprise Data Modelling across all layers

• Technology, frameworks & accelerators (ERWIN / Sparks / Zachman / Industry data models)

• Catalogue & metadata management

• Data ownership, stewardship & governance

• Relevant project / change methodology

• Experience across both operational and analytical settings





