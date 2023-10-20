Senior Data Quality Analyst

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Finance



Business Support Group



This role is accountable for maintaining the FDF (Finance Data Foundation) data quality strategy and associated execution plans ensuring they remain relevant and support of the broader strategic goals of the function. This role also ensures that accountability is clear in respect of people playing their role to drive data quality improvement and that the function drives the provision of fit for purpose, innovative enabling technologies and architectures. Key aspect of this role within FDF is to help support Data Quality and Governance agenda, forming critical backbone to the overall FDF program. Candidate will get opportunities to learn and grow exponentially as the foundations are being built from a Data Governance/Quality perspective. The length and breadth of the exposure in terms of interacting with Senior leadership is also tremendous. For the right candidate this role can prove to be a great launchpad in Data Management space.



Data Governance: Plays an active role in preparing for and executing data governance forums ensuring required DQ uplift

Works with data governance teams to establish data quality criteria and standards

Supports data owners and data governance activities with quality metrics and the health of data

Supports the Head of Data in running Data Governance Forums including the provisioning of a solid fact-base for data quality performance. This includes papers production and ensuring key items/metrics/KPIs are brought forward for discussion within the forum. Also ensures minutes of the meeting are documents and circulated within the specified time. Ensures key attendees are available for conducing the DGF

Manages record keeping and entries to data dictionary / data catalogue in respect of complex rulesets which maintain valid values based on relationships across multiple fields

Data Quality Analysis: Is able to understand Data Quality value chain, starting with Critical Data Element concepts, Data Quality Issues, Data Quality KPIs/Measures. Also has experience owing and executing Data Quality Issue assessments to aid improvements to operational process and BAU initiatives

Works with business (Data Owners/Data Stewards) to analyze and profile data for exposing patterns indicating data quality issues. Also is able to identify impact to specific CDEs deemed important for each individual business. Tools used in the data profiling will be SAP BI, for Dashboarding it will be PowerBI/Tableau/IDQ.

Works with business process experts to understand Data Lineage and process steps (CRUD) to identify opportunities to drive and measure data at the point of creation (Authoritative Source having most robust controls).

Identifies financial impacts of Data Quality Issue. Also is able to identify business benefit (quantitative/qualitative) from a remediation standpoint.

Schedules regular working groups with business lines that have identified DQ issues and ensures progression for RCA/Remediation or for presenting in DGFs

Identifies business rules basis which KPIs/Measures are stood up that feed into the dashboarding/workflows for BAU monitoring. Red flags are raised and investigated

Dashboarding & Workflow: Builds and maintains effective analytics and escalation mechanisms which detect poor data and help business lines drive resolution

Designs, builds and deploys data quality dashboards and drives self-service (publishing the reports)

Determines escalation paths and constructs workflow and alerts which notify process and data owners of unresolved data quality issues

Collaborates with IT & analytics teams to drive innovation (AI, ML, cognitive science etc.)

DQ Improvement Plans: Creates, embeds and drives business ownership of DQ improvement plans

Works with business functions and projects to create data quality improvement plans

Sets targets for data improvements / maturity. Monitors and intervenes when sufficient progress is not being made

Supports initiatives which are driving data clean-up of existing data landscape

Project Delivery: Oversees, directs colleagues and participates in delivery of data quality activities including profiling, establishing conversion criteria and resolving technical and business DQ issues

Owns and develops relevant data quality work products as part of the DAS data change methodology

Ensures data quality aspects are delivered as part of Gold and Silver data related change projects

Supports the creation of business cases with insight into the cost of poor data

8-10 total yrs of experience in Oil & Gas or a Financial Services/Banking industry within Data Management space

Experience of Data Quality Management i.e. Governance, DQI management (root cause analysis, Remediation /solution identification), Governance Forums (papers production, quorum maintenance, Minutes publication), CDE identification, Data Lineage (identification of authoritative data sources) preferred. Understand of KPIs/Measures needed as well

Experience of having worked with senior stakeholders in multiple Data Domain/Business Areas, CDO and Technology. Ability to operate in global teams within multiple time zones

Ability to operate in a dynamic and changing setup and be able to identify priorities. Also ability to operate independently without too much direction

Creating dashboards & workflows (powerBI Qlikview or Tableau etc.)

Creating analytics and insight in a DQ setting (powerBI/powerQuery)

Profiling and analysis skills (SAP InformationSteward/SAP DI, Informatica or Collibra)

Solid understanding of data change methods incl. catalogues, glossaries and models

Persuading, influencing and communication at a senior level

Experience across both operational and analytics / science settings



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



