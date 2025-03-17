Senior Data Quality Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

About us: At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

We believe our portfolio of businesses and investments in growth and transformation will result in a company with the scale, brand, capabilities, talent, and values to succeed as the digital revolution transforms our society, our industry and our planet

Key Accountabilities

Data Quality/Modelling/Design thinking:

Demonstrating SAP MDG/ECCs experience the candidate is able to investigate to do root cause analysis for assigned use cases. Also able to work with Azure data lake (via dataBricks) using SQL/Python.

Data Model (Conceptual and Physical) will be needed to be identified and built that provides automated mechanism to monitor on going DQ issues. Multiple workshops may also be needed to work through various options and identifying the one that is most efficient and effective

Works with business (Data Owners/Data Stewards) to profile data for exposing patterns indicating data quality issues. Also is able to identify impact to specific CDEs deemed important for each individual business.

Identifies financial impacts of Data Quality Issue. Also is able to identify business benefit (quantitative/qualitative) from a remediation standpoint along with leading implementation timelines.

Schedules regular working groups with business that have identified DQ issues and ensures progression for RCA/Remediation or for presenting in DGFs

Identifies business DQ rules basis which critical metrics/Measures are stood up that feed into the dashboarding/workflows for BAU monitoring. Red flags are raised and investigated

Understanding of Data Quality value chain, starting with Critical Data Element concepts, Data Quality Issues, Data Quality important metrics/Measures is needed. Also has experience owing and completing Data Quality Issue assessments to aid improvements to operational process and BAU initiatives

Highlights risk/hidden DQ issues to Lead/Manager for further guidance/customer concern

Communication skills are significant in this role as this is outward facing and focus has to be on clearly articulation messages.

Dashboarding & Workflow: Builds and maintains effective analytics and partner concern mechanisms which detect poor data and help business lines drive resolution

Support designing, building and deployment of data quality dashboards via PowerBI

Resolves critical issue paths and constructs workflow and alerts which notify process and data owners of unresolved data quality issues

Collaborates with IT & analytics teams to drive innovation (AI, ML, cognitive science etc.)

DQ Improvement Plans: Creates, embeds and drives business ownership of DQ improvement plans

Works with business functions and projects to create data quality improvement plans

Sets targets for data improvements / maturity. Monitors and intervenes when sufficient progress is not being made

Supports initiatives which are driving data clean-up of existing data landscape

Project Delivery: Oversees, directs Data Quality Analysts and participates in delivery of data quality activities including profiling, establishing conversion criteria and resolving technical and business DQ issues

Owns and develops relevant data quality work products as part of the DAS data change methodology

Ensures data quality aspects are delivered as part of Gold and Silver data related change projects

Supports the creation of cases with insight into the cost of poor data

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

11-15 total yrs of experience in Oil & Gas or a Financial Services/Banking industry within Data Management space

Experience of working with Data Models/Structures and investigating to design and fine tune them

Experience of Data Quality Management i.e. Governance, DQI management (root cause analysis, Remediation /solution identification), Governance Forums (papers production, quorum maintenance, Minutes publication), CDE identification, Data Lineage (identification of authoritative data sources) preferred. Understand of important metrics/Measures needed as well

Experience of having worked with senior partners in multiple Data Domain/Business Areas, CDO and Technology. Ability to operate in global teams within multiple time zones

Ability to operate in a dynamic and changing setup and be able to identify priorities. Also ability to operate independently without too much direction

Desirable criteria

SAP MDG/SAP ECC experience (T codes, Tables structures etc)

Azure Data lake /AWS/Data Bricks

Crafting dashboards & workflows (powerBI Qlikview or Tableau etc.)

Crafting analytics and insight in a DQ setting (powerBI/powerQuery)

Profiling and analysis skills (SAP DI, Informatica or Collibra)

Persuading, influencing and communication at a senior level management level

Certification in Data Management, Data Science, Python/R desirable



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.