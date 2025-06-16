Senior Data Quality Analyst

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. In India, we operate bp’s FBT, which is a coordinated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big, sophisticated challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices at Pune, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all bp.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our outstanding team?