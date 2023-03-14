Responsible for supporting the delivery of business analysis and consulting processes and procedures for the defined specialism using sound technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and supporting delivery of process and system improvements. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.
The Senior Data Scientist role exists in order to bring thought leadership in the area of Data science and Machine Learning. The role applies established statistical and/or ML methods the context of Retail i.e. Fuels Pricing, Convenience and Loyalty; the role also has significant knowledge and is the go-to-person across bp in areas of time series forecasting & dimensionality reduction.
The Senior Data Scientist knows how businesses interact and how to engineer them to work better. The role applies in-depth statistical methods and data science algorithms to make decisions and prioritize opportunities to drive commercial excellence within Customers & Products through data
This role brings significant business impact on one or multiple critical metrics of the C&P Fuels Pricing business; you are often approached by the business for your thought leadership
