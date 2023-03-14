Job summary

Responsible for supporting the delivery of business analysis and consulting processes and procedures for the defined specialism using sound technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and supporting delivery of process and system improvements. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.

Role Synopsis

The Senior Data Scientist role exists in order to bring thought leadership in the area of Data science and Machine Learning. The role applies established statistical and/or ML methods the context of Retail i.e. Fuels Pricing, Convenience and Loyalty; the role also has significant knowledge and is the go-to-person across bp in areas of time series forecasting & dimensionality reduction.

The Senior Data Scientist knows how businesses interact and how to engineer them to work better. The role applies in-depth statistical methods and data science algorithms to make decisions and prioritize opportunities to drive commercial excellence within Customers & Products through data

This role brings significant business impact on one or multiple critical metrics of the C&P Fuels Pricing business; you are often approached by the business for your thought leadership

Key Accountabilities

Work within the BP C&P dataWorx Data Science team to provide better insights and improved business performance for the retail and pricing businesses

Act as the accountable person for the statistical methods used to enquire data sets, design of Machine Learning models & defining the end to end data lifecycle of a data science project from ideation to production

Advocate for best practices, review others work and ensure high quality and reproducibility standards are met

Drive an open data culture to minimize silo thinking. Mentor emerging talent and support team members to accurately assess their own capability and take ownership of their career within bp

Review the work of others for potential issues pertaining to digital trust and highlighting the need for further review.

Education:

Degree in engineering with Specialisation in Machine Learning or Data Science

Experience and Job Requirements:

A definition of the knowledge, skills, abilities and attributes that the candidate needs to have and/or

Competencies (action, behaviour or outcome that the candidate should be able to demonstrate)

Experience

Full stack AWS Machine Learning knowledge - You possess knowledge of AWS Sagemaker, Python/PySpark, Glue, Redshift, Power BI and ability to distribute payloads through AWS

Working knowledge for Machine Learning using time series forecasting models, using Deep Learning approaches like RNN, LSTMs, optimization algorithms, deep learning

Exposure to either Fuels Pricing and/or Retail Industry concepts

AWS Sagemaker certification

