Job summary

Responsible for supporting the delivery of business analysis and consulting processes and procedures for the defined specialism using sound technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and supporting delivery of process and system improvements. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

We are looking for a Senior Data Scientist to work on some of the important challenges bp is facing today. We work on a number of interesting problem spaces from the traditional oil and gas business through to renewables and our net-zero agenda, leveraging tools ranging from computer vision to timeseries forecasting.

Innovation & engineering

Join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation at pace, enabling us to thrive while transitioning to a net zero world! All without compromising our operational risk management.

Working with us, you can do this by:

Deploying our integrated capability and standards in service of our net zero and safety ambitions

Driving our digital transformation and pioneering new business models

Collaborating to deliver competitive customer-focused energy solutions.

Originating, scaling and commercializing innovative ideas, and creating ground-breaking new businesses from them

Protecting us by assuring management of our greatest physical and digital risks

Because together we are:

Originators, builders, guardians and disruptors

Engineers, technologists, scientists and entrepreneurs

Empathetic, curious, creative and inclusive

Responsibilities

Part of a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with other data scientists, data engineers software engineers, data managers and business partners.

Build scalable, re-usable, impactful products, usually containing statistical or machine learning algorithms, in collaboration with data engineers and software engineers.

Carry out data analyses to yield actionable business insights.

Adhere to and advocate for data science best practices (e.g. technical design, technical design review, unit testing, monitoring & alerting, checking in code, code review, documentation).

Present results to peers and senior management.

Actively contribute to improve developer velocity.

Mentor others.

Qualifications

Hands-on experience designing, planning, prototyping, productionizing, maintaining and documenting reliable and scalable data science products in complex environments.

Applied knowledge of data science tools and approaches across all data lifecycle stages.

Thorough understanding of underlying mathematical foundations of statistics and machine learning.

Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Go, Java, C++)

Advanced SQL knowledge.

Experience with big data technologies (e.g. Hadoop, Hive, and Spark) is a plus.

Knowledge of experimental design and analysis is a plus.

Customer-centric and pragmatic mindset. Focus on value delivery and swift execution, while maintaining attention to detail.

Strong stakeholder management and ability to lead large organizations through influence.

Continuous learning and improvement mindset.

MSc or PhD degree in a quantitative field.

No prior experience in the energy industry required.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!

Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.