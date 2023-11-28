Site traffic information and cookies

Senior Data Scientist

  • Location Malaysia - Kuala Lumpur
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ071508
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Finance Group


Job Summary:


Job Description:

The role of a Senior Data Scientist is a senior-level position within a data science team, responsible for providing leadership, strategic direction, and technical expertise in the field of data science and machine learning. This role involves overseeing and guiding a team of data scientists while collaborating closely with cross-functional departments, such as engineering, product management, and business stakeholders. The Lead Data Scientist plays a pivotal role in shaping data-driven strategies and solutions that contribute to the organization's success and growth.

Key Accountabilities

  • Advanced Data Analysis and Modeling:  Lead data scientists must have a solid foundation in data analysis and a deep understanding of various machine learning algorithms They should be able to apply these techniques to solve complex problems and extract valuable insights from data

  • Out of Code computing:  Use libraries that support out-of-core computing, such as Dask in Python These libraries can process data that doesn't fit into memory by reading it in smaller portions from disk

  • Business Acumen:  Understanding the FDO's business objectives and aligning data initiatives with them

  • Project Management:  Being skilled in project management methodologies helps in planning and executing data science projects efficiently

  • Machine Learning: Innovation and Strategy - Advanced Machine Learning Skills for complex models. Evaluation

  • Collaboration and Communication:  Effective communication with stakeholders, Explain the modeling approach and results. Adhere to privacy guidelines and recommendation with conscious balance

  • Continuous Learning:  Staying up-to-date in competitive edge. Apply methodologies to practical business challenges. Meeting with domain GPO's

  • Data cleaning and preprocessing, analysis:  The ability to clean and preprocess data effectively is a fundamental skill in any data science role

  • Data Ethics and Privacy:  Transparent communication with stakeholder. Ethical considerations in algorithm design. Secure data handling, Data minimization

  • Database Management:  Proficient in database systems and SQL is necessary for data retrieval and storage

  • Domain knowledge:  Expertise in the domain they are working in to understand the context and requirements of the data projects better

  • Statistical Analysis and Mathematics:  Strong knowledge of statistical methods and mathematical concepts is essential for data analysis, modeling, and drawing meaningful insights from data

Essential Experience

  • Overall: DS&T - Data & Analysis [Data Science Team] plays a crucial role in driving data-informed decision-making and generating actionable insights to support the company's goals. This team is responsible for processing, analyzing, and interpreting large and complex datasets from multiple datasets to provide valuable insights and recommendations across various domains. Through advanced analytical techniques and machine learning models, the data science team helps optimize processes, predict trends, and create data-driven strategies. 

  • A bachelor's or master's degree in quantitative, qualitative field such as Computer Science, Statistics, Mathematics, Physics, Engineering, or a related data field is often required

  • Skills: Leadership role in Data Analysis, Programming proficiency in Python, SQL, Azure databricks, Statistics & Mathematics.

  • Leadership qualities to steer the team. Strategic direction and technical expertise

  • Soft skills: Active listening, Translate business problems into data questions, Communication and collaboration, Presentation, Problem solving, Cross-functional, Team management, Stakeholder management

  • Data Sources: SAP, Concur, Salesforce, Workday, Excel files

  • Other: Project management. Domain knowledge [Procurement, Finance, Customer], Business Acumen, Critical thinking, Story telling

  • Able to prepare analytical reports, presentations and/or visualisation dashboards to communicate findings,KPIs and insights to both technical and non-technical stakeholders

  • Stay up to date with industry trends, best practices and emerging technologies in data analytics,machine learning, data science techniques.

  • Minimum 5-7 years of relevant experience


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business Acumen, Business process control, Collaboration, Communication, Complex Data Analysis, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Data Science, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Internal control and compliance, Machine Learning, Python for Data Analysis, Salesforce Administration, SQL Databases, Stakeholder Engagement, Statistics, Workday


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

