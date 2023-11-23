Senior Data Scientist

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Responsible for supporting the delivery of coordinated processes, data and systems using sound technical capabilities to ensure the integrity and efficiency of data management control and undertaking a range of master data management activities to support implementation of new data management processes, while ensuring alignment to policies and procedures to meet BP's requirements.



At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition: be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Crafting a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (GBS) centre in Pune, India is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the GBS centre will drive cutting-edge digital solutions and agile ways of working.



ROLE SYNOPSIS:

The role of a Lead data scientist is a senior-level position within a data science team, responsible for providing leadership, strategic direction, and technical expertise in the field of data science and machine learning. This role involves supervising and guiding a team of data scientists while collaborating closely with cross-functional departments, such as engineering, product management, and business partners. The Lead Data Scientist plays a pivotal role in crafting data-driven strategies and solutions that contribute to the organization's success and growth.



KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Advanced Data Analysis and Modeling: Lead data scientists must have a strong foundation in data analysis and a deep understanding of various machine learning algorithms They should be able to apply these techniques to solve complex problems and extract valuable insights from data.

Out of Code computing: Use libraries that support out-of-core computing, such as Dask in Python These libraries can process data that doesn't fit into memory by reading it in smaller portions from disk.

Business Acumen: Understanding the FDO's business objectives and aligning data initiatives with them.

Project Management: Being skilled in project management methodologies helps in planning and driving data science projects efficiently.

Machine Learning: Innovation and Strategy - Advanced Machine Learning Skills for complex models. Evaluation.

Teamwork and Communication: Effective communication with stakeholders, Explain the modeling approach and results. Enforce to privacy guidelines and recommendation with conscious balance.

Continuous Learning: Staying up-to-date in competitive edge. Apply methodologies to practical business challenges. Meeting with domain GPO's.

Data cleaning and preprocessing, analysis: The ability to clean and preprocess data optimally is a fundamental skill in any data science role.

Data Ethics and Privacy: Open communication with stakeholder. Ethical considerations in algorithm design. Secure data handling, Data minimization.

Database Management: Proficient in database systems and SQL is vital for data retrieval and storage.

Domain knowledge: Expertise in the domain they are working in to understand the context and requirements of the data projects better.

Statistical Analysis and Mathematics: Solid grasp of statistical methods and mathematical concepts is crucial for data analysis, modeling, and drawing relevant insights from data.

CRUCIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

Overall: DS&T - Data & Analysis [Data Science Team] plays a crucial role in driving data-informed decision-making and generating actionable insights to support the company's goals. This team is responsible for processing, analyzing, and interpreting large and complex datasets from multiple datasets to provide valuable insights and recommendations across various domains. Through advanced analytical techniques and machine learning models, the data science team helps optimize processes, predict trends, and build data-driven strategies.

A bachelor's or master's degree in quantitative, qualitative field such as Computer Science, Statistics, Mathematics, Physics, Engineering, or a related data field is often required.

Skills: Leadership role in Data Analysis, Programming proficiency in Python, SQL, Azure databricks, Statistics & Mathematics.

Leadership skills to steer the team. Strategic direction and technical expertise.

Soft skills: Active listening, Translate business problems into data questions, Communication and teamwork, Presentation, Problem solving, Cross-functional, Team management, Stakeholder management.

Data Sources: SAP, Concur, Salesforce, Workday, Excel files.

Other: Project management. Domain knowledge [Procurement, Finance, Customer], Business Acumen, Critical thinking, Story telling.

Able to prepare analytical reports, presentations and/or visualisation dashboards to communicate findings,KPIs and insights to both technical and non-technical stakeholders .

Stay up to date with industry trends, best practices and new technologies in data analytics,machine learning, data science techniques.



DESIRABLE CRITERIA:

Certified in SQL, Machine learning, Azure databricks

Good team player, leading team of 2-5 code developers/ junior data scientists and/or data engineers.

Tools and Libraries: Pandas, PySpark, NumPy, and SciPy. NLP, Fuzzy matching logic.

In-depth understanding of procurement, finance,customer business processes.

Experience with SAP systems and data structures, including SAP ECC, SAP S/4HANA, or SAP BW.

Validated experience in delivering high-quality work within tight deadlines and leading multiple priorities.

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.