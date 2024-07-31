This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Senior Data Scientist:

The Data Analytics as a Service (da3s) team within Innovation & Engineering are looking for a data scientist to work on some of the important challenges bp is facing today. We operate as a consultancy within bp and work on a number of exciting problem spaces from the traditional oil and gas business through to renewables and our net-zero agenda, demonstrating tools ranging from computer vision to time-series forecasting.

INNOVATION & ENGINEERING

Join us in crafting, growing, and delivering innovation at pace, enabling us to thrive while transitioning to a net zero world. All without compromising our operational risk management.

Working with us, you can do this by:

Deploying our coordinated capability and standards in service of our net zero and safety ambitions

Driving our digital transformation and groundbreaking new business models

Collaborating to deliver competitive customer-focused energy solutions

Originating, scaling and commercialising innovative ideas, and creating ground-breaking new businesses from them

Protecting us by assuring management of our greatest physical and digital risks

Because together we are:

Originators, builders, guardians and disruptors

Engineers, technologists, scientists and entrepreneurs

Conscientious, curious, creative and inclusive

Responsibilities:

Part of a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with other data scientists, data engineers software engineers, data managers and business partners.

Build scalable, re-usable, impactful data science products, usually containing statistical or machine learning algorithms, in collaboration with data engineers and software engineers.

Carry out data analyses to yield actionable business insights.

Enforce to and advocate for data science standard processes (e.g. technical design, technical design review, unit testing, monitoring & alerting, checking in code, code review, documentation).

Present results to peers and senior management.

Actively chip in to improve developer velocity.

Mentor others.!

Qualifications:

Advanced hands-on experience crafting, planning, prototyping, product ionizing, maintaining and detailing reliable and scalable data science products in sophisticated environments.

Applied knowledge as part of a team (if not leading) of data science tools and approaches across all data lifecycle stages.

Detailed understanding of underlying mathematical foundations of statistics and machine learning.

Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Go, Java, C++)

Advanced SQL knowledge.

Experience with big data technologies (e.g. Hadoop, Hive, and Spark) is a plus.

Knowledge of experimental design and analysis is a plus.

Customer-centric and pragmatic demeanor. Focus on value delivery and swift execution, while maintaining attention to detail.

Strong customer management and ability to lead large organizations through influence.

Continuous learning and improvement approach.

MSc or PhD degree or equivalent experience in a quantitative field.

No prior experience in the energy industry required.



Travel Requirement:

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.