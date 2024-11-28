Senior Data Scientist

This role is not eligible for relocation

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation at pace, enabling us to thrive while transitioning to a net zero world!

Working with us, you can do this by:

Deploying our integrated capability and standards in service of our net zero and safety ambitions

Collaborating to deliver competitive customer-focused energy solutions

Originating, scaling and commercialising innovative ideas, and crafting ground-breaking new businesses from them

Protecting us by assuring management of our greatest physical and digital risks

What You Will Do

Working closely with data scientists, data engineers software engineers, data managers and business partners.

Build scalable, impactful products, usually containing statistical or machine learning algorithms, in collaboration with data engineers and software engineers.

Carry out data analyses to yield actionable business insights.

Advocate for data science standard methodologies (e.g. technical design, technical design review, unit testing, monitoring & alerting, checking in code, code review, documentation

What You will Bring

Applied knowledge as part of a team (if not leading) of data science tools and approaches across all data lifecycle stages.

Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Go, Java, C++)

Experience with big data technologies (e.g. Hadoop, Hive, and Spark) is a plus.

Strong stakeholder management and ability to lead large organizations through influence.

WHY JOIN US?

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’ that defines what we stand for at bp. Our three key beliefs are to Live our purpose, Play to win and Care for others.

We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

Competitive salary package including annual bonus program

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements (hybrid 60/40 in-office)

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation

Career development and mentoring programs



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving

